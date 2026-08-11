Prometheus Capital Management Corp. Promotes Nick Wetzel, CFP® to Vice President

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Capital Management Corp. ("Prometheus Capital"), a SEC-registered investment advisor with $442 million in assets under management, today announced the promotion of Nick Wetzel, CFP®, to Vice President.

In his new role, Mr. Wetzel will lead the firm's investment analysis, financial planning, and corporate development functions, working closely with the firm's leadership team to deepen client relationships and guide Prometheus Capital's continued growth.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue to serve our client base", said Nick Wetzel Post this

"We are pleased to welcome Nick into a leadership capacity at the firm," said Stephen Wetzel, President & CEO of Prometheus Capital. "His promotion reflects the depth of his contributions to our clients and to the firm, and his leadership of our investment analysis, planning, and corporate development functions will position Prometheus Capital to serve families with even greater capability in the years ahead."

Mr. Wetzel's promotion coincides with his completion of the Master of Business Administration program at Columbia Business School. Having balanced his graduate studies with his responsibilities at the firm on a part-time basis, Mr. Wetzel now returns to Prometheus Capital full time.

Prior to joining Prometheus Capital, Mr. Wetzel was an Investment Banking Analyst & Associate at Goldman Sachs & Co., where he advised on greater than $8 billion of announced deals, including over $6 billion of mergers & acquisitions, $500 million of equity, and $1 billion of debt transactions. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and earned a B.S. in Finance, Summa Cum Laude, from Fordham University with a concentration in Value Investing.

"Prometheus Capital was built on the belief that families deserve independent, fiduciary advice delivered with genuine care," said Nick Wetzel. "I'm honored to step into this role and to help carry that standard forward for the next generation of our clients."

About Prometheus Capital Management Corp.

Prometheus Capital Management Corp. is a family-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania. The firm provides investment management and comprehensive financial planning to individuals and families, and manages $442 million in assets under management. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. For more information, visit www.procap.net.

Media Contact:

Nick Wetzel

Prometheus Capital Management Corp.

+1 (215) 321-9312 | [email protected]

SOURCE Prometheus Capital Management Corp.