Propane Ninja Announces Development of Ninja Liquids Rail Terminal, Creating a New Energy Hub for Central Florida

LITHIA, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propane Ninja announced the upcoming launch of the Ninja Liquids Rail Terminal, a propane supply and storage facility designed to strengthen fuel security, support economic growth, and enhance emergency preparedness across Florida.

At launch, the terminal will inject an additional 12 million gallons of propane into the regional market, helping address supply constraints during peak demand periods. Engineered with long-term throughput capacity exceeding 70 million gallons annually, the facility is expected to become a major propane supply hub for Central Florida.

The terminal's rail infrastructure will allow propane to move directly from North American production sources into high-capacity storage, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing transportation delays for propane marketers, municipalities, and commercial customers.

"This project represents a significant investment in Florida's energy infrastructure," said Mike Dodd, CEO of Propane Ninja. "The Ninja Liquids Rail Terminal is being built to ensure reliable propane access for businesses, communities, and emergency services while creating a stronger and more resilient supply network."

Designed as an open-access facility, the terminal will be available to propane retailers throughout the market. Several leading propane marketers and distributors have already aligned with the project and plan to utilize the terminal as part of their fuel logistics operations. Expected users include Ferrellgas, Suburban Propane, Florida Lift Gas, ThompsonGas, Bahrs Propane, Coker Fuels, and other regional providers.

The project has also attracted attention from state leaders. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson recently visited the site to review progress and learn more about the terminal's role in strengthening Florida's energy infrastructure and emergency preparedness capabilities.

Located in Central Florida, the terminal will support municipalities, first responders, hospitals, backup power systems, and disaster response organizations. During hurricane-related outages, the facility's storage reserves will help sustain emergency generator operations and support critical infrastructure throughout the state.

Construction and operation of the Ninja Liquids Rail Terminal will create new technical, logistics, and administrative employment opportunities while reinforcing Central Florida's position as a strategic energy corridor for future growth.

About Propane Ninja

Founded in Florida, Propane Ninja delivers propane solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality clients. Serving communities throughout the state, the company provides propane delivery, system installation, fuel management, and strategic energy infrastructure solutions focused on reliability, safety, and customer service.

Media Contact:

Mike Dodd

Chief Executive Officer, Propane Ninja

[email protected]

813-444-2269

SOURCE Propane Ninja