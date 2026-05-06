The science-backed, ready-to-mix powder delivers a 3-in-1 solution that supports muscle, digestive and hydration needs in one zero-sugar, 90-calorie serving

Key Takeaways:

Propel Clear Protein is a ready-to-mix powder offering the 3-in-1 benefits of protein (20g), fiber (3g) and hydration in one flavorful sip. It's now available via Walmart.com, Amazon, Gatorade.com and TikTok Shop.

Developed with registered dietitians with GLP-1 users in mind, Propel Clear Protein fills consumer demand for refreshing protein options and multifunctional beverages that support active wellness goals.

users in mind, Propel Clear Protein fills consumer demand for refreshing protein options and multifunctional beverages that support active wellness goals. Propel Clear Protein is available in three flavors: Peach Ginger, Apple Pear and Watermelon. Each powder packet contains zero sugar, 90 calories, and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, or added colors.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel, now in its 12th consecutive year of growth, today announced that Propel Clear Protein – a ready-to-mix powder offering the 3-in-1 benefits of protein, fiber and hydration in one flavorful sip – is now available via Walmart.com, Amazon, Gatorade.com and TikTok Shop. Developed with registered dietitians, Propel Clear Protein meets growing consumer demand – including from GLP-1 users navigating unique nutritional needs – for multifunctional beverages that support their active wellness journey, without compromising taste or convenience.

Propel Launches Clear Protein, a Refreshing New Take on Functional Hydration with 20g Protein, Fiber and Electrolytes

Setting a New Standard for Protein

The Clear Protein category is experiencing significant growth as health-conscious consumers seek out refreshing alternatives to traditional protein drinks. Propel Clear Protein addresses this need through a science-backed, 3-in-1 powder that includes:

20g Whey Protein: To help maintain muscle mass.

3g Fiber: To support digestive health, helping to fill a critical gap as only 5% of Americans currently meet daily fiber recommendations.*

Electrolytes: To help maintain hydration, also critically important as 150 million Americans report feeling the impact of dehydration weekly.**

"Our priority was solving a real human need through a science-backed, multifunctional product," said Damian Browne, SVP of R&D, U.S. Beverages at PepsiCo. "What we've created with Propel Clear Protein is a real breakthrough for consumers, who can now get their protein, fiber and hydration in one great-tasting beverage, without the heaviness of a traditional protein shake."

Simple Preparation, Maximum Convenience

Propel Clear Protein comes in three refreshing flavors: Peach Ginger, Apple Pear and Watermelon. Each powder packet contains zero sugar, 90 calories, and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, or added colors. Simply mix the contents of one packet with 12 to 14 ounces of water, and shake until fully dissolved.

Expanding a Powerhouse Functional Portfolio

Propel Clear Protein is the latest addition to the brand's science-backed functional hydration portfolio, designed to help wellness-minded people get the most out of their active lives. The brand's broader product portfolio – available in ready-to-drink and powder formats – includes:

Propel Fitness Water: With Gatorade Electrolytes, zero sugar and vitamins, Propel Fitness Water hydrates better than water.

Propel Energy Boost: Formulated with caffeine and Gatorlyte Electrolytes, Propel Energy Boost boosts your focus and rehydrates your body.

Propel Immune Support: With vitamin C, zinc and Gatorade Electrolytes, Propel Immune Support boosts your immunity and rehydrates your body.

For more information on Propel Clear Protein and the broader Propel portfolio, visit PropelWater.com.

About Propel

Propel is formulated for active lifestyles and backed by science, delivering Gatorade Electrolytes to support hydration and help consumers get their best workout, with great flavor, zero sugar and vitamins. Through its "What Propels You?" platform, Propel celebrates the many motivations that inspire people to move. Propel is part of the Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo. For more information, visit www.propelwater.com or follow @PropelWater.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

*Source: USDA Food Data Central

**Mild to moderate dehydration. TRUE Global Intelligence surveyed a demographically representative sample of U.S. adults in January 2026.

SOURCE Propel