Propel Senior Care Names Lora Shaffer as Executive Director to Strengthen National Practice

TACOMA, Wash., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Senior Care, Powered by Alera Group, has named Lora Shaffer as Executive Director of Propel Senior Care, reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering specialized, high-quality solutions to senior care organizations nationwide.

"Lora's leadership will strengthen how we operate as a national practice," said John Sims, National Practice Leader. "This role enables greater consistency and alignment, which directly benefits our clients."

Lora Shaffer, Executive Director | Propel Senior Care, Powered by Alera Group

Jevyn Backman, National Practice Leader, added, "With Lora in place, we are better positioned to connect strategy to execution, delivering a more seamless and coordinated experience for the organizations we serve."

Lora brings deep experience in client service, operational execution, and senior care risk solutions, with a focus on improving outcomes in a demanding and highly regulated environment. Reflecting on the opportunity, Shaffer said, "As a longtime advocate for quality outcomes in senior care communities, I've found Propel Senior Care to be the industry's trusted leader in risk and insurance solutions. I'm honored to join a team whose expertise, culture, and commitment to clients help senior care organizations move forward with clarity and confidence, even amid rising operational, regulatory, and financial pressures."

"Lora is exceptionally skilled at fostering the optimal client experience," said Michael Ferreira, Chief Sales Officer, Alera Group. "Senior Care is a priority for Alera Group, and this investment reflects our focus on strengthening the leadership needed to serve clients at the highest level."

The new Executive Director role supports Propel Senior Care's continued investment in integrated risk management, insurance, and advisory solutions that help clients make informed decisions and deliver better outcomes in a changing senior care landscape.

About Propel Senior Care

Propel Senior Care, Powered by Alera Group, is a national specialty practice dedicated to serving senior care organizations with tailored risk management, insurance, and advisory solutions.

For more information, visit propelinsurance.com and follow Propel Senior Care on LinkedIn.

About Alera Group

Alera Group is a national financial services firm offering property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, wealth services, and retirement plan solutions. With 4,600 colleagues, Alera Group combines local, personal partnerships with national resources and expertise.

For more information, visit aleragroup.com and follow Alera Group on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Makayla Brands

253-761-3238

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SOURCE Propel Senior Care, Powered by Alera Group