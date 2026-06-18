ProphetX Launches Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, America's first federally regulated sports-native prediction market, today announced the nationwide launch of its platform. The launch comes on the heels of the company's landmark Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approval as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

"At one of the most exciting moments in the sports calendar, ProphetX is now available nationwide for more American sports fans to trade on our faster, transparent, and fully regulated exchange where the market sets the price — not the house," said ProphetX CEO and Co-Founder Dean Sisun. "ProphetX puts customers first, delivering deeply liquid, competitively priced markets and the best user experience in the sports prediction market space."

ProphetX's national launch arrives as the sports world reaches a fever pitch. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, drawing record global viewership and fan engagement, while the U.S. Open golf championship tees off today, one of the most anticipated majors of the year. With MLB in full swing, there has never been a better time for American sports fans to trade on ProphetX.

By obtaining dual registration as a DCM and DCO, ProphetX will operate a vertically integrated marketplace that allows users to directly trade, clear, and settle event-based contracts under comprehensive CFTC oversight.

Unlike sportsbooks, which are single-dealer models designed to profit when consumers lose, ProphetX is a true peer-to-peer exchange where users set their own prices, trade directly against one another, and pay a thin, transparent commission. ProphetX's regulated market structure includes a proprietary Request for Quote (RFQ) Parlay Mechanism, which enables users to construct and price multi-event combinations directly with counterparties. The mechanism mirrors institutional trading protocols used in traditional financial markets, delivering flexibility, transparency and competitive pricing to event-based contracts.

ProphetX is available on iOS and Android and accessible at www.prophetx.co. Users can begin trading immediately across a full slate of sports markets.

About ProphetX:

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

Media Contact:

ProphetX Newsroom

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SOURCE ProphetX