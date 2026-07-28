ProphetX Raises $35M to Scale America's First Federally Regulated Sports-Native Prediction Market and B2B Platform

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, America's first federally regulated sports-native prediction market, today announced the close of a $35 million fundraising round to accelerate its product development, boost liquidity across markets, and scale its B2B platform and partnerships.

The round drew participation from venture, sports, and proprietary trading firms, reflecting broad institutional confidence in ProphetX's business model. The round was led by Parlay Capital and Data Point Capital, with participation from FDJ Ventures, Greenwave Ventures, Connexa Capital, Impellent Ventures, the Operating Group, and Sharp Alpha Advisors. Chicago Trading Company Ventures, Belvedere Trading, principals at White Swan Data, principals at Consolidated Trading, and Ematiq also made direct investments, signaling significant interest from the professional trading community in the emerging regulated prediction market space.

"On the heels of ProphetX's recent nationwide launch and CFTC approval to operate as America's first federally regulated sports-native prediction market, this raise gives us the fuel to meet the surging demand from both consumers and institutions to participate in this new asset class," said ProphetX CEO and Co-Founder Dean Sisun. "Prediction markets are now a permanent fixture of the American financial landscape, and ProphetX intends to lead them."

ProphetX previously operated as a sweepstakes platform, and following a successful FIFA World Cup as a federally regulated prediction market, has seen core KPIs including active users and assets on platform increase 50% in its first 30 days of operating. ProphetX is targeting a tripling of trading volume in 2026 driven by B2B partnerships, expanded institutional market coverage, and its proprietary Request for Quote (RFQ) Parlay Mechanism. This raise positions ProphetX to capture a significant share of the fast-growing B2B event contracts market.

Unlike sportsbooks, which are single-dealer models designed to profit when consumers lose, ProphetX is a true peer-to-peer exchange where users set their own prices, trade directly against one another, and pay a thin, transparent commission. ProphetX's regulated market structure includes an RFQ Parlay Mechanism, which enables users to construct and price multi-event combinations directly with counterparties. The mechanism mirrors institutional trading protocols used in traditional financial markets, delivering flexibility, transparency, and competitive pricing to event-based contracts.

"We are excited to support Dean and the ProphetX team with additional capital to accelerate their next phase of growth as America's first federally regulated, sports-native prediction market," said Greg Buonocore, CEO and Managing Partner at Parlay Capital Holdings. "ProphetX is building the industry-leading infrastructure that will define how everyday Americans and institutional investors alike participate in sports prediction markets."

"ProphetX has established itself as a pioneer in the prediction markets ecosystem, and we are thrilled to participate in this funding round," said Scott Savitz, Founder and Managing Partner of Data Point Capital. "The company's innovative approach, combined with its recent CFTC approval and increasing interest in event-based markets, positions it well for long-term growth. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to execute on their vision."

About ProphetX:

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

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SOURCE ProphetX