ProPush.me Launches MCP Connector, Letting Publishers Manage Monetization Through Claude, ChatGPT, and Other AI Agents

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPush.me, a platform for traffic monetization through customizable landing constructors and additional monetization tools, today announced the launch of the MCP Connector, a new integration that lets publishers manage their accounts, stats, zones, and postbacks directly through Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI agents they already use.

The connector runs as a remote server — no files to download or install. Publishers add the connector URL to their AI agent once, authorize through OAuth, and gain full access to their ProPush.me account without ever entering a password into the agent.

Here's what the MCP Connector enables:

Account overview and balance checks. Pull current USD earnings, API access level, and available features on demand.

Full reporting engine in chat. Filter stats by date range, country, zone, site, OS, affiliate, or traffic direction. Group by date, zone, GEO, OS, affiliate, or subscription date. Metrics include impressions, subscriptions, earnings, and unsubscriptions.

Trending GEOs. Weekly digest of countries with notable week-over-week performance shifts — no manual report building.

Site and zone management. List all publisher sites and zones, or create new onclick (TrafficBack) zones under any site.

Postback management. Add, replace, or remove postback URLs on zones. Bulk operations across multiple zones in a single call, with automatic exclusion of Push (native ads) zones where postbacks are not supported.

Landing constructor overview. View all landing page constructors and pull details on specific ones.

Documentation search. Ask questions and receive answers pulled directly from ProPush.me guides and Help Center articles.

The setup takes under two minutes. After authorization, the agent responds to explicit user prompts only — there is no background activity, no autonomous decision-making, and no access beyond what the user requests. Publishers can disconnect the connector from their agent settings at any time, revoking access immediately.

"AI has clearly become part of our daily working routine — automations provide speed and scale, and nowadays solo affiliates can reach media-buying profits that were possible only for large teams before," said Karina Arkhangelskaya, Sales Director at ProPush.me. "The number of campaigns and tests you launch, triggers for smarter optimization — you name it. ProPush MCP Connector becomes one more tool to use. Set it up today and speed up your routine to reach new heights of traffic monetization."

Media Contact

Michael Gor

+35797767567

[email protected]

SOURCE ProPush.me