Propylene Carbonate Market to Reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2036 as Lithium-Ion Battery Demand Accelerates Global Industry Growth | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global Propylene Carbonate Market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2026 to USD 3.1 billion by 2036, registering a 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand from lithium-ion battery manufacturing, electronics processing, and specialty chemical production is reshaping market dynamics as manufacturers seek high-purity solvent solutions with superior electrochemical stability and thermal performance. Increasing investments in battery manufacturing capacity and semiconductor production are expected to create sustained opportunities for propylene carbonate suppliers over the next decade.

Propylene carbonate has evolved beyond its traditional role as an industrial solvent and is now becoming an essential material in advanced battery electrolyte formulations. As industries focus on higher manufacturing efficiency, chemical purity, and reliable process performance, suppliers capable of delivering consistent product quality are expected to strengthen their competitive position across global markets.

Key Market Highlights at a Glance

Market Value (2026): USD 1.8 Billion

Forecast Value (2036): USD 3.1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2026–2036): 5.6%

Leading Application: Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries Lithium-Ion Battery Share (2026): 38.4%

Leading Grade: Industrial Grade

Industrial Grade Industrial Grade Share (2026): 61.7%

Fastest-Growing Country: South Korea

South Korea South Korea CAGR: 6.8%

6.8% Regions Covered: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Countries Covered: South Korea, China, Japan, USA, Germany, and 40+ additional countries

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Why Is the Propylene Carbonate Market Growing?

Demand for propylene carbonate continues to expand because manufacturers require solvents capable of delivering high electrochemical stability, low moisture content, and consistent chemical performance across battery manufacturing and precision electronics applications. Growing investments in electric vehicles and energy storage systems are increasing consumption of lithium-ion battery electrolytes, where propylene carbonate serves as a critical solvent.

Major growth drivers include:

Rising lithium-ion battery production worldwide.

Expansion of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing requiring ultra-high-purity solvents.

Increasing chemical safety regulations encouraging suppliers to improve purity, labeling, and quality control standards.

According to Nikhil Kaitwade, Principal Consultant for Chemicals and Materials at Future Market Insights (FMI):

"The propylene carbonate market is expected to favor suppliers able to deliver stable quality across battery and electronics applications. Producers with stronger purification control and reliable supply systems are likely to gain preference as manufacturers tighten solvent performance requirements."

Which Application Segment Leads the Propylene Carbonate Market?

Lithium-ion batteries represent the largest application segment, accounting for 38.4% of the global market in 2026. The exceptional dielectric constant and electrochemical stability of propylene carbonate make it a preferred electrolyte solvent in rechargeable battery manufacturing.

Battery manufacturers increasingly prioritize solvent quality because electrolyte consistency directly influences battery performance, safety, and lifecycle. Continuous expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy storage infrastructure further strengthens demand.

Application highlights include:

Lithium-Ion Batteries – 38.4%

Paints and Coatings – 24.2%

Pharmaceuticals – 16.8%

Electronics Manufacturing – 12.7%

Other Applications – 7.9%

Growing battery investments are expected to reinforce this segment's leadership throughout the forecast period.

How Does Grade Type Influence Market Demand?

Industrial grade propylene carbonate is projected to account for 61.7% of total market demand during 2026. Buyers continue to favor industrial-grade material because it delivers reliable solvent performance while maintaining competitive operating costs.

Meanwhile, electronic-grade propylene carbonate continues gaining traction as semiconductor fabrication facilities require ultra-low moisture levels and exceptional purity standards. Pharmaceutical-grade materials also maintain steady demand in specialized synthesis applications governed by strict regulatory requirements.

Grade segment highlights include:

Industrial Grade – 61.7%

Electronic Grade – 28.9%

Pharmaceutical Grade – 9.4%

Manufacturers increasingly differentiate products through enhanced purification technologies and tighter quality specifications.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Global battery manufacturing remains the primary catalyst supporting propylene carbonate consumption. Expansion of electric mobility, energy storage systems, and advanced electronics production continues creating sustained demand for electrolyte solvents with stable chemical characteristics.

Market Restraints

Maintaining high purity specifications while complying with increasingly stringent chemical safety regulations can increase manufacturing costs. Quality consistency and moisture control remain major operational challenges for suppliers serving advanced battery and semiconductor industries.

Key Market Trends

Manufacturers are investing heavily in purification technologies, analytical testing capabilities, and supply chain reliability. Demand is shifting toward application-specific solvent formulations designed for battery chemistry, semiconductor cleaning, and pharmaceutical synthesis.

Regional and Country Outlook

Country-wise projected CAGR:

South Korea – 6.8%

China – 6.1%

Japan – 5.7%

USA – 5.2%

Germany – 4.8%

South Korea

South Korea is expected to remain the fastest-growing national market, supported by expanding lithium-ion battery production, semiconductor manufacturing, and significant investments in advanced chemical processing.

China

China continues strengthening its leadership in battery manufacturing while increasing production of high-performance chemicals. Large-scale electric vehicle production and integrated battery supply chains continue supporting solvent demand.

Japan

Japan benefits from its advanced electronics industry and established battery manufacturing ecosystem. Demand remains supported by continuous investments in premium chemical materials and quality-focused manufacturing.

United States

The U.S. market continues expanding through investments in domestic battery production, semiconductor manufacturing, and pharmaceutical processing. Increasing localization of battery supply chains further supports market growth.

Germany

Germany maintains steady expansion through automotive electrification initiatives, specialty chemical production, and stringent manufacturing quality standards that favor premium propylene carbonate products.

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Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment increasingly emphasizes product purity, supply reliability, technical support, and long-term customer partnerships. Manufacturers capable of maintaining consistent chemical specifications while supporting battery manufacturers with customized formulations are expected to strengthen market share.

Key market participants include:

Huntsman Corporation – Integrated propylene carbonate manufacturing capabilities.

BASF SE – Comprehensive quality management and specialty chemical expertise.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation – Advanced battery and electronics-focused product portfolio.

Shida Shenghua Chemical Group – High-performance electrolyte solvent solutions.

Daicel Corporation – Specialty chemical innovation for industrial applications.

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co. – High-purity chemical manufacturing.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation – Specialty solvent production.

Haike Chemical Group Co. – Advanced purification and chemical processing technologies.

Competition increasingly revolves around purification technologies, electrochemical performance, supply consistency, technical collaboration, and manufacturing reliability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected size of the Propylene Carbonate Market?

The global Propylene Carbonate Market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2026 to USD 3.1 billion by 2036.

What is the forecast CAGR of the Propylene Carbonate Market?

The market is projected to register a 5.6% CAGR between 2026 and 2036.

Which application segment dominates the market?

Lithium-ion batteries lead the market, accounting for 38.4% of global demand in 2026 because propylene carbonate is widely used as an electrolyte solvent.

Which country is expected to experience the fastest growth?

South Korea is forecast to be the fastest-growing country, expanding at a 6.8% CAGR through 2036, supported by strong battery and semiconductor manufacturing investments.

Who are the leading companies operating in the market?

Major companies include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shida Shenghua Chemical Group, Daicel Corporation, Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, and Haike Chemical Group Co.

Explore In-Depth Chemicals and Materials Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/chemicals-and-materials

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