PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

News provided by

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 29, 2026, 06:30 ET

  • Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026
  • Second quarter net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.47% compared to second quarter 2025
  • Second quarter net income of $168.6 million, and $162.7 million(1) excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 20.4% compared to second quarter 2025
  • Second quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 14.1% compared to second quarter 2025
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $10.7 billion, representing 32.9% of total deposits
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $420.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.61%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.55%, average common equity of 8.14% and average tangible common equity of 15.48%(1)
  • Repurchased 200 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2026, and 1.0 million shares during 2026

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $168.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $135.2 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.67 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.42 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"), and on February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). During the second quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred a net gain of $8.2 million, or $0.06(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-2 stock and the sale of investment securities, partially offset by merger related expenses of $755 thousand, or $0.01(1)per diluted common share. Excluding the net gain and merger related expenses, net income was $162.7(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the second quarter of 2026. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.55%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets. Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger").

"I am excited to announce that on July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. I am also pleased to announce that in connection with the mergers, Robert Franklin, former CEO of Stellar, and Joe Swinbank, a former Stellar director, have joined the Prosperity Bancshares Board of Directors and that Ray Vitulli, former CEO of Stellar Bank, and Pat Parsons, a former Stellar Bank director, have joined the Prosperity Bank Board of Directors. Pat was instrumental in building Stellar Bank's Beaumont franchise over the years," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 

"Texas has one of the strongest and most diverse state economies in the U.S., ranking as the second largest by GDP after California and approximately the 8th largest economy in the world. Oklahoma has a smaller but stable economy, heavily influenced by oil and gas, with more modest growth. Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," stated Zalman.

"Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and merger related expenses, as noted above, net income increased 20.4% and diluted earnings per share increased 14.1% compared with the same period last year," added Zalman.

"We are pleased with our growth. Giving effect to the Stellar Bank merger, our assets are over $53 billion compared with $38 billion as of June 30, 2025. This represents a 39% growth over the year. I want to thank everyone involved in our company for helping to make it the success it has become," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share compared with $135.2 million(3) or $1.42 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses related to the American and Southwest operations and an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $116.3 million(4) or $1.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related expenses and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.55%, 8.14% and 15.48%(1), respectively.

Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $162.7(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 7.85%(1) and 14.93%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 45.99%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 45.79%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $267.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $62.8 million or 23.5%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings and the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $9.4 million or 2.9% to $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to one-time loan interest income from a nonaccrual loan in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $43.0 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $17.7 million or 41.2%. The change was primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.2 million or 30.6%. The change was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $37.6 million. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of American and Southwest operations. Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a decrease of $41.1 million, which was primarily due to lower merger related expenses.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $284.9 million(5) compared with $265.4 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $19.5 million or 7.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $2.79 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 1.8%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were impacted by the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, merger related expenses of $43.3 million and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.33%, 6.93% and 13.02%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, and gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $312.5(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.12(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.46%(1), 7.60%(1)and 14.29%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 52.44%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 46.67%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $651.7 million compared with $533.1 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $118.6 million or 22.2%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 3.49% compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.

Noninterest income was $107.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $84.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $22.9 million or 27.2%, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million.

Noninterest expense was $393.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $278.9 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $114.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $43.3 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to six months of American operations and five months of Southwest operations.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $43.873 billion in total assets at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.455 billion or 14.2%, compared with $38.417 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter total assets increased by $253.3 million compared with $43.619 billion at March 31, 2026.

Loans were $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.831 billion or 12.8% from $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025. Linked quarter loans decreased $260.0 million from $25.288 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.828 billion or 13.5%, and compared with $23.855 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $117.0 million.

Deposits were $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.126 billion or 18.7% from $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter deposits decreased $33.1 million from $32.633 billion at March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026, compared with $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025 and $122.1 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $420.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $383.7 million at June 30, 2025 and $421.5 million at March 31, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared with $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and $383.8 million or 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the six months ended June 30, 2026 due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger and $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026, compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025 and 1.61%(1) at March 31, 2026.

Net charge-offs were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included $962 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $10.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $43.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026, included a $39.2 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $53.3 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $39.3 million. Further, $12.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $12.2 million during the second quarter 2026 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 3,045 shares of Class C stock. Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on October 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 200 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.34 per share for a total of $13.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, and approximately 1.04 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.19 per share for a total of $70.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock plus approximately $578.66 million in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock. 

Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $134.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.

Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 9578428.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $43.873 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 363 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 36 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 21 in the East Texas area; 28 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 18 in the Central, South Texas and San Antonio areas doing business as American Bank; 11 in the San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank and 52 in Houston, Beaumont, Dallas and the East Texas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.7 million, and merger related provision for credit losses of $42.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.8 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $43.3 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

18,656

$

21,925

$

14,155

$

11,297

$

6,004

Loans held for investment

23,719,186


23,832,909


20,486,415


20,738,294


20,903,944

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program

1,290,156


1,433,152


1,304,798


1,278,178


1,287,440

Total loans

25,027,998


25,287,986


21,805,368


22,027,769


22,197,388
















Investment securities(A)

12,339,080


11,951,591


10,613,425


10,232,462


10,608,104

Federal funds sold

194


209


217


210


197

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(382,841)


(383,840)


(333,742)


(339,626)


(346,084)

Cash and due from banks

1,683,062


1,547,967


1,747,511


1,766,115


1,304,993

Goodwill

3,823,920


3,822,283


3,503,127


3,503,127


3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net

105,582


111,243


51,605


55,194


58,796

Other real estate owned

11,296


13,257


13,296


13,750


7,874

Fixed assets, net

428,478


429,775


383,449


378,776


374,602

Other assets

835,742


838,712


679,169


692,692


708,355

Total assets

$

43,872,511

$

43,619,183

$

38,463,425

$

38,330,469

$

38,417,352
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,739,937

$

10,580,920

$

9,467,911

$

9,522,028

$

9,426,657

Interest-bearing deposits

21,859,750


22,051,836


19,014,573


18,260,066


18,046,754

Total deposits

32,599,687


32,632,756


28,482,484


27,782,094


27,473,411

Other borrowings

2,400,000


2,200,000


1,950,000


2,400,000


2,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

199,576


176,099


201,216


185,797


183,572

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures

70,000


76,186









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures

37,646


37,646


37,646


37,646


37,646

Other liabilities

260,343


288,645


175,939


259,994


222,987

Total liabilities

35,567,252


35,411,332


30,847,285


30,665,531


30,817,616

Shareholders' equity(B)

8,305,259


8,207,851


7,616,140


7,664,938


7,599,736

Total liabilities and equity

$

43,872,511

$

43,619,183

$

38,463,425

$

38,330,469

$

38,417,352


(A)

Includes ($319), $44, ($375), ($1,987) and ($1,657) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

(B)

Includes ($251), $35, ($296), ($1,570) and ($1,309) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

Income Statement Data




















Interest income:




















Loans

$

369,574

$

361,756

$

321,516

$

329,445

$

325,490

$

731,330

$

644,513

Securities(C)

81,200


70,531


56,767


58,207


57,836


151,731


115,722

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

8,719


9,488


8,364


10,455


9,438


18,207


25,334

Total interest income

459,493


441,775


386,647


398,107


392,764


901,268


785,569






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

107,084


104,237


94,625


95,965


93,790


211,321


189,387

Other borrowings

20,094


14,783


16,028


27,613


30,101


34,877


60,593

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,019


902


1,041


1,094


1,151


1,921


2,485

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures

746


703











1,449



Total interest expense

128,943


120,625


111,694


124,672


125,042


249,568


252,465

Net interest income

330,550


321,150


274,953


273,435


267,722


651,700


533,104

Provision for credit losses




















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

330,550


321,150


274,953


273,435


267,722


651,700


533,104






















Noninterest income:




















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

11,349


10,867


9,715


9,805


8,885


22,216


18,032

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

10,303


9,483


9,462


9,446


9,761


19,786


18,500

Service charges on deposit accounts

9,235


8,680


7,618


7,317


7,645


17,915


15,053

Trust income

4,943


4,922


3,662


3,526


3,859


9,865


7,460

Mortgage income

1,363


1,280


954


931


965


2,643


1,974

Brokerage income

1,478


1,568


1,570


1,328


1,225


3,046


2,487

Bank owned life insurance income

2,476


2,598


2,117


2,111


1,985


5,074


4,100

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

(42)


318


35


3


1,414


276


1,179

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities

8,235














8,235



Other noninterest income

11,365


6,758


7,647


6,771


7,243


18,123


15,498

Total noninterest income

60,705


46,474


42,780


41,238


42,982


107,179


84,283






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and benefits

110,965


109,211


88,384


87,949


87,296


220,176


176,772

Net occupancy and equipment

10,685


10,654


9,379


9,395


9,168


21,339


18,314

Credit and debit card, data processing and
software amortization

16,121


18,114


12,621


12,515


12,056


34,235


23,478

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

5,287


6,041


1,600


5,198


5,508


11,328


11,297

Core deposit intangibles amortization

5,661


5,259


3,588


3,602


3,610


10,920


7,251

Depreciation

5,795


5,548


5,155


4,966


4,779


11,343


9,553

Communications

4,271


3,834


3,528


3,480


3,507


8,105


6,980

Other real estate expense

350


341


219


314


204


691


344

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other
real estate

(41)


(41)


109


(81)


(222)


(82)


(252)

Merger related expenses

755


42,516


268


62





43,271



Other noninterest expense

16,327


15,810


13,861


11,235


12,659


32,137


25,129

Total noninterest expense

176,176


217,287


138,712


138,635


138,565


393,463


278,866

Income before income taxes

215,079


150,337


179,021


176,038


172,139


365,416


338,521

Provision for income taxes

46,496


34,070


39,114


38,482


36,984


80,566


73,141

Net income available to common shareholders

$

168,583

$

116,267

$

139,907

$

137,556

$

135,155

$

284,850

$

265,380


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)









Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2025






















Profitability




















Net income (D) (E)

$

168,583

$

116,267

$

139,907

$

137,556

$

135,155

$

284,850

$

265,380






















Basic earnings per share

$

1.67

$

1.16

$

1.49

$

1.45

$

1.42

$

2.84

$

2.79

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.67

$

1.16

$

1.49

$

1.45

$

1.42

$

2.84

$

2.79






















Return on average assets (F) (J)

1.55

%

1.10

%

1.49

%

1.44

%

1.41

%

1.33

%

1.37

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)

8.14

%

5.70

%

7.30

%

7.18

%

7.13

%

6.93

%

7.03

%

Return on average tangible common
equity (F) (G) (J)

15.48

%

10.59

%

13.61

%

13.43

%

13.44

%

13.02

%

13.33

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.47

%

3.51

%

3.30

%

3.24

%

3.18

%

3.49

%

3.16

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)

45.99

%

59.16

%

43.66

%

44.06

%

44.80

%

52.44

%

45.26

%






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios




















Equity to assets

18.93

%

18.82

%

19.80

%

20.00

%

19.78

%

18.93

%

19.78

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.94

%

15.45

%

17.55

%

17.53

%

17.10

%

15.94

%

17.10

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.94

%

15.45

%

17.55

%

17.53

%

17.10

%

15.94

%

17.10

%

Total risk-based capital

17.38

%

16.63

%

18.80

%

18.78

%

18.35

%

17.38

%

18.35

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

11.12

%

11.22

%

11.93

%

11.90

%

11.62

%

11.12

%

11.62

%

Period end tangible equity to period end
tangible assets (G)

10.96

%

10.77

%

11.63

%

11.81

%

11.58

%

10.96

%

11.58

%






















Other Data




















Weighted-average shares used in computing
earnings per common share




















Basic

100,783


99,825


94,044


95,093


95,277


100,306


95,271

Diluted

100,783


99,825


94,044


95,093


95,277


100,306


95,271

Period end shares outstanding

100,646


100,835


93,058


94,993


95,277


100,646


95,277

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.58

$

0.58

$

1.20

$

1.16

Book value per common share

$

82.52

$

81.40

$

81.84

$

80.69

$

79.76

$

82.52

$

79.76

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

43.48

$

42.39

$

43.64

$

43.23

$

42.38

$

43.48

$

42.38






















Common Stock Market Price




















High

$

74.37

$

77.20

$

73.90

$

75.44

$

74.56

$

77.20

$

82.75

Low

$

65.90

$

63.20

$

61.07

$

64.27

$

61.57

$

63.20

$

61.57

Period end closing price

$

73.03

$

67.18

$

69.11

$

66.35

$

70.24

$

73.03

$

70.24

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

4,324


4,429


3,941


3,937


3,921


4,194


3,921

Number of banking centers

311


312


283


283


283


311


283


(D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2026

Jun 30,

2025

Loan discount accretion












Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") 

$3,104

$2,562

$2,926

$2,242

$2,486

$5,666

$5.101

PCD

$901

$1,186

$205

$613

$638

$2,087

$1,315

Securities net accretion

$1,462

$1,573

$342

$1,475

$409

$3,035

$1,114

Time deposits amortization

$(357)

$(699)

$(1)

$(1)

$(2)

$(1,056)

$(11)




(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8%, 21.9% and 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.0% and 21.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2025



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans held for sale

$

17,858

$

281

6.31 %

$

15,800

$

238

6.11 %

$

9,813

$

166

6.79 %

Loans held for investment

23,750,036


350,967

5.93 %

23,469,020


344,596

5.95 %

20,907,400


306,671

5.88 %

Loans held for investment -
Warehouse Purchase Program

1,316,645


18,326

5.58 %

1,207,793


16,922

5.68 %

1,179,307


18,653

6.34 %

Total loans

25,084,539


369,574

5.91 %

24,692,613


361,756

5.94 %

22,096,520


325,490

5.91 %

Investment securities

12,258,188


81,200

2.66 %

(M)

11,469,762


70,531

2.49 %

(M)

10,867,856


57,836

2.13 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other
earning assets

969,502


8,719

3.61 %

1,026,015


9,488

3.75 %

841,933


9,438

4.50 %

Total interest-earning assets

38,312,229


459,493

4.81 %

37,188,390


441,775

4.82 %

33,806,309


392,764

4.66 %

Allowance for credit losses on
loans

(383,281)







(330,133)







(348,310)







Noninterest-earning assets

5,508,187







5,361,351







4,933,215







Total assets

$

43,437,135






$

42,219,608






$

38,391,214


































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,135,720

$

15,093

0.99 %

$

6,266,423

$

13,993

0.91 %

$

4,807,864

$

8,859

0.74 %

Savings and money market
deposits

10,928,333


53,661

1.97 %

10,583,184


50,719

1.94 %

8,944,897


45,796

2.05 %

Certificates and other time
deposits

4,787,401


38,330

3.21 %

4,830,369


39,525

3.32 %

4,366,510


39,135

3.59 %

Other borrowings

2,174,506


20,094

3.71 %

1,620,556


14,783

3.70 %

2,717,583


30,101

4.44 %

Securities sold under repurchase
agreements

194,250


1,019

2.10 %

177,719


902

2.06 %

194,577


1,151

2.37 %

Subordinated notes and junior
subordinated debentures

70,408


746

4.25 %

63,673


703

4.48 %









Total interest-bearing liabilities

24,290,618


128,943

2.13 %

(N)

23,541,924


120,625

2.08 %

(N)

21,031,431


125,042

2.38 %

(N)



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing demand
deposits

10,561,142







10,260,022







9,508,845







Allowance for credit losses on off-
balance sheet credit exposures

37,646







38,070







37,646







Other liabilities

259,201







218,810







227,002







Total liabilities

35,148,607







34,058,826







30,804,924







Shareholders' equity

8,288,528







8,160,782







7,586,290







Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

43,437,135






$

42,219,608






$

38,391,214


































Net interest income and margin



$

330,550

3.46 %



$

321,150

3.50 %



$

267,722

3.18 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

























Tax equivalent adjustment




580







575







574




Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

331,130

3.47 %



$

321,725

3.51 %



$

268,296

3.18 %



(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2025



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans held for sale

$

16,834

$

519

6.22 %

$

8,698

$

293

6.79 %

Loans held for investment

23,610,945


695,563

5.94 %

20,933,170


611,739

5.89 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,262,533


35,248

5.63 %

1,028,534


32,481

6.37 %

Total loans

24,890,312


731,330

5.93 %

21,970,402


644,513

5.92 %

Investment securities

11,866,153


151,731

2.58 %

(P)

10,942,215


115,722

2.13 %

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

996,109


18,207

3.69 %

1,140,915


25,334

4.48 %

Total interest-earning assets

37,752,574


901,268

4.81 %

34,053,532


785,569

4.65 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(356,855)







(349,506)







Noninterest-earning assets

5,435,129







4,967,987







Total assets

$

42,830,848






$

38,672,013


























Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,199,301

$

29,086

0.95 %

$

5,015,178

$

17,878

0.72 %

Savings and money market deposits

10,757,523


104,380

1.96 %

8,975,919


91,441

2.05 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,808,748


77,855

3.26 %

4,396,350


80,068

3.67 %

Other borrowings

1,899,061


34,877

3.70 %

2,746,961


60,593

4.45 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

186,030


1,921

2.08 %

206,197


2,485

2.43 %

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures

67,059


1,449

4.36 %









Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,917,722


249,568

2.10 %

(Q)

21,340,605


252,465

2.39 %

(Q)



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,412,431







9,506,704







Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures

37,857







37,646







Other liabilities

238,470







240,789







Total liabilities

34,606,480







31,125,744







Shareholders' equity

8,224,368







7,546,269







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

42,830,848






$

38,672,013


























Net interest income and margin



$

651,700

3.48 %



$

533,104

3.16 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















Tax equivalent adjustment




1,155







1,161




Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)



$

652,855

3.49 %



$

534,265

3.16 %



(O)

Based on an actual 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.47% and 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

YIELD TREND (R)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

6.31

%

6.11

%

6.27

%

6.64

%

6.79

%

Loans held for investment

5.93

%

5.95

%

5.83

%

5.90

%

5.88

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program

5.58

%

5.68

%

5.89

%

6.31

%

6.34

%

Total loans

5.91

%

5.94

%

5.83

%

5.92

%

5.91

%

Investment securities (S)

2.66

%

2.49

%

2.17

%

2.19

%

2.13

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

3.61

%

3.75

%

3.99

%

4.44

%

4.50

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.81

%

4.82

%

4.64

%

4.71

%

4.66

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.99

%

0.91

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.74

%

Savings and money market deposits

1.97

%

1.94

%

1.96

%

2.07

%

2.05

%

Certificates and other time deposits

3.21

%

3.32

%

3.58

%

3.60

%

3.59

%

Other borrowings

3.71

%

3.70

%

3.99

%

4.42

%

4.44

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.10

%

2.06

%

2.23

%

2.32

%

2.37

%

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures

4.25

%

4.48

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.13

%

2.08

%

2.20

%

2.39

%

2.38

%















Net Interest Margin

3.46

%

3.50

%

3.30

%

3.23

%

3.18

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.47

%

3.51

%

3.30

%

3.24

%

3.18

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended


Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

17,858

$

15,800

$

11,077

$

8,371

$

9,813

Loans held for investment

23,750,036


23,469,020


20,603,235


20,851,896


20,907,400

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program

1,316,645


1,207,793


1,258,036


1,217,579


1,179,307

Total loans

25,084,539


24,692,613


21,872,348


22,077,846


22,096,520
















Investment securities

12,258,188


11,469,762


10,378,696


10,530,807


10,867,856

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

969,502


1,026,015


830,926


934,318


841,933

Total interest-earning assets

38,312,229


37,188,390


33,081,970


33,542,971


33,806,309

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(383,281)


(330,133)


(337,892)


(343,872)


(348,310)

Cash and due from banks

315,132


391,668


311,541


291,809


294,379

Goodwill

3,822,507


3,718,640


3,503,127


3,503,127


3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net

108,589


50,089


53,553


56,956


60,739

Other real estate

13,278


14,690


14,004


11,533


8,749

Fixed assets, net

430,575


423,530


380,254


377,680


374,486

Other assets

818,106


762,734


659,371


689,659


691,735

Total assets

$

43,437,135

$

42,219,608

$

37,665,928

$

38,129,863

$

38,391,214
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,561,142

$

10,260,022

$

9,543,581

$

9,451,153

$

9,508,845

Interest-bearing demand deposits

6,135,720


6,266,423


4,812,342


4,656,452


4,807,864

Savings and money market deposits

10,928,333


10,583,184


9,054,281


8,977,585


8,944,897

Certificates and other time deposits

4,787,401


4,830,369


4,519,742


4,422,996


4,366,510

Total deposits

32,412,596


31,939,998


27,929,946


27,508,186


27,628,116

Other borrowings

2,174,506


1,620,556


1,595,652


2,480,435


2,717,583

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

194,250


177,719


185,289


187,462


194,577

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures

70,408


63,673









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
credit exposures

37,646


38,070


37,646


37,646


37,646

Other liabilities

259,201


218,810


248,593


258,156


227,002

Shareholders' equity

8,288,528


8,160,782


7,668,802


7,657,978


7,586,290

Total liabilities and equity

$

43,437,135

$

42,219,608

$

37,665,928

$

38,129,863

$

38,391,214

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Period End Balances


















































Loan Portfolio
























Commercial and industrial

$

2,805,904

11.2

%

$

2,759,190

10.9

%

$

1,864,337

8.6

%

$

1,879,282

8.5

%

$

1,897,117

8.6

%

Warehouse purchase
program

1,290,156

5.1

%

1,433,152

5.7

%

1,304,798

6.0

%

1,278,178

5.8

%

1,287,440

5.8

%

Construction, land
development and other
land loans

3,143,607

12.6

%

3,253,389

12.9

%

2,741,455

12.6

%

2,865,279

13.0

%

2,873,238

12.9

%

1-4 family residential

7,777,079

31.1

%

7,876,021

31.1

%

7,430,929

34.1

%

7,461,900

33.9

%

7,530,816

33.9

%

Home equity

827,696

3.3

%

846,739

3.3

%

843,708

3.8

%

848,740

3.9

%

869,370

3.9

%

Commercial real estate
(includes multi-family
residential)

7,220,978

28.9

%

7,126,212

28.2

%

5,776,397

26.5

%

5,796,937

26.3

%

5,827,645

26.3

%

Agriculture (includes
farmland)

1,066,122

4.3

%

1,064,540

4.2

%

1,027,904

4.7

%

1,019,589

4.6

%

1,029,250

4.6

%

Consumer and other

412,268

1.6

%

406,680

1.6

%

376,241

1.7

%

366,027

1.7

%

368,747

1.7

%

Energy

484,188

1.9

%

522,063

2.1

%

439,599

2.0

%

511,837

2.3

%

513,765

2.3

%

Total loans

$

25,027,998



$

25,287,986



$

21,805,368



$

22,027,769



$

22,197,388




























Deposit Types
























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

10,739,937

32.9

%

$

10,580,920

32.4

%

$

9,467,911

33.2

%

$

9,522,028

34.3

%

$

9,426,657

34.3

%

Interest-bearing DDA

6,133,954

18.8

%

6,345,797

19.5

%

5,365,795

18.8

%

4,766,146

17.2

%

4,708,251

17.1

%

Money market

8,248,194

25.3

%

8,163,557

25.0

%

6,538,213

23.0

%

6,402,591

23.0

%

6,302,770

23.0

%

Savings

2,700,522

8.3

%

2,743,732

8.4

%

2,592,873

9.1

%

2,616,196

9.4

%

2,667,859

9.7

%

Certificates and other time
deposits

4,777,080

14.7

%

4,798,750

14.7

%

4,517,692

15.9

%

4,475,133

16.1

%

4,367,874

15.9

%

Total deposits

$

32,599,687



$

32,632,756



$

28,482,484



$

27,782,094



$

27,473,411




























Loan to Deposit Ratio

76.8

%



77.5

%



76.6

%



79.3

%



80.8

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans


Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025


























Single family residential construction

$

689,081

21.9

%

$

690,393

21.2

%

$

613,288

22.4

%

$

665,194

23.2

%

$

696,569

24.2

%

Land development

359,067

11.4

%

407,811

12.5

%

252,650

9.2

%

248,616

8.7

%

227,254

7.9

%

Raw land

227,614

7.3

%

276,693

8.5

%

220,169

8.0

%

230,021

8.0

%

248,380

8.7

%

Residential lots

224,650

7.1

%

249,071

7.7

%

199,709

7.3

%

203,396

7.1

%

217,835

7.6

%

Commercial lots

61,423

2.0

%

61,691

1.9

%

59,683

2.2

%

59,853

2.1

%

55,176

1.9

%

Commercial construction and other

1,581,569

50.3

%

1,567,640

48.2

%

1,396,850

50.9

%

1,459,255

50.9

%

1,428,985

49.7

%

Net unaccreted premium (discount)

203




90




(894)




(1,056)




(961)


Total construction loans

$

3,143,607



$

3,253,389



$

2,741,455



$

2,865,279



$

2,873,238


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2026























Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type




















Shopping center/retail

$

266,513

$

207,360

$

67,619

$

76,541

$

4,831

$

343,777

$

966,641

Commercial and industrial
buildings

213,733


114,459


33,894


28,656


11,056


305,583


707,381

Office buildings

134,384


278,033


77,949


42,894


3,805


111,395


648,460

Medical buildings

111,580


56,722


25,804


41,667


28,826


65,432


330,031

Apartment buildings

136,295


67,268


143,477


10,048


12,385


222,261


591,734

Hotel

108,606


116,419


36,165


15,573





252,301


529,064

 <