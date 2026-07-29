PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026

Second quarter net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.47% compared to second quarter 2025

Second quarter net income of $168.6 million, and $162.7 million (1) excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 20.4% compared to second quarter 2025

Second quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 14.1% compared to second quarter 2025

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $10.7 billion, representing 32.9% of total deposits

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $420.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.61% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.55%, average common equity of 8.14% and average tangible common equity of 15.48% (1)

Repurchased 200 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2026, and 1.0 million shares during 2026

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $168.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $135.2 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.67 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.42 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"), and on February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). During the second quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred a net gain of $8.2 million, or $0.06(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-2 stock and the sale of investment securities, partially offset by merger related expenses of $755 thousand, or $0.01(1)per diluted common share. Excluding the net gain and merger related expenses, net income was $162.7(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the second quarter of 2026. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.55%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets. Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger").

"I am excited to announce that on July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. I am also pleased to announce that in connection with the mergers, Robert Franklin, former CEO of Stellar, and Joe Swinbank, a former Stellar director, have joined the Prosperity Bancshares Board of Directors and that Ray Vitulli, former CEO of Stellar Bank, and Pat Parsons, a former Stellar Bank director, have joined the Prosperity Bank Board of Directors. Pat was instrumental in building Stellar Bank's Beaumont franchise over the years," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Texas has one of the strongest and most diverse state economies in the U.S., ranking as the second largest by GDP after California and approximately the 8th largest economy in the world. Oklahoma has a smaller but stable economy, heavily influenced by oil and gas, with more modest growth. Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," stated Zalman.

"Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and merger related expenses, as noted above, net income increased 20.4% and diluted earnings per share increased 14.1% compared with the same period last year," added Zalman.

"We are pleased with our growth. Giving effect to the Stellar Bank merger, our assets are over $53 billion compared with $38 billion as of June 30, 2025. This represents a 39% growth over the year. I want to thank everyone involved in our company for helping to make it the success it has become," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share compared with $135.2 million(3) or $1.42 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses related to the American and Southwest operations and an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $116.3 million(4) or $1.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related expenses and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.55%, 8.14% and 15.48%(1), respectively.

Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $162.7(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 7.85%(1) and 14.93%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 45.99%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 45.79%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $267.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $62.8 million or 23.5%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings and the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $9.4 million or 2.9% to $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to one-time loan interest income from a nonaccrual loan in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $43.0 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $17.7 million or 41.2%. The change was primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.2 million or 30.6%. The change was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $37.6 million. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of American and Southwest operations. Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a decrease of $41.1 million, which was primarily due to lower merger related expenses.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $284.9 million(5) compared with $265.4 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $19.5 million or 7.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $2.79 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 1.8%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were impacted by the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, merger related expenses of $43.3 million and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.33%, 6.93% and 13.02%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, and gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $312.5(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.12(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.46%(1), 7.60%(1)and 14.29%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 52.44%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 46.67%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $651.7 million compared with $533.1 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $118.6 million or 22.2%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 3.49% compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.

Noninterest income was $107.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $84.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $22.9 million or 27.2%, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million.

Noninterest expense was $393.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $278.9 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $114.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $43.3 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to six months of American operations and five months of Southwest operations.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $43.873 billion in total assets at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.455 billion or 14.2%, compared with $38.417 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter total assets increased by $253.3 million compared with $43.619 billion at March 31, 2026.

Loans were $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.831 billion or 12.8% from $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025. Linked quarter loans decreased $260.0 million from $25.288 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.828 billion or 13.5%, and compared with $23.855 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $117.0 million.

Deposits were $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.126 billion or 18.7% from $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter deposits decreased $33.1 million from $32.633 billion at March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026, compared with $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025 and $122.1 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $420.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $383.7 million at June 30, 2025 and $421.5 million at March 31, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared with $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and $383.8 million or 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the six months ended June 30, 2026 due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger and $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026, compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025 and 1.61%(1) at March 31, 2026.

Net charge-offs were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included $962 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $10.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $43.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026, included a $39.2 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $53.3 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $39.3 million. Further, $12.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $12.2 million during the second quarter 2026 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 3,045 shares of Class C stock. Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on October 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 200 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.34 per share for a total of $13.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, and approximately 1.04 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.19 per share for a total of $70.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock plus approximately $578.66 million in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock.

Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $134.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.

Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 9578428.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $43.873 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 363 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 36 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 21 in the East Texas area; 28 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 18 in the Central, South Texas and San Antonio areas doing business as American Bank; 11 in the San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank and 52 in Houston, Beaumont, Dallas and the East Texas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.7 million, and merger related provision for credit losses of $42.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.8 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $43.3 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 18,656



$ 21,925



$ 14,155



$ 11,297



$ 6,004

Loans held for investment



23,719,186





23,832,909





20,486,415





20,738,294





20,903,944

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,290,156





1,433,152





1,304,798





1,278,178





1,287,440

Total loans



25,027,998





25,287,986





21,805,368





22,027,769





22,197,388

































Investment securities(A)



12,339,080





11,951,591





10,613,425





10,232,462





10,608,104

Federal funds sold



194





209





217





210





197

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(382,841)





(383,840)





(333,742)





(339,626)





(346,084)

Cash and due from banks



1,683,062





1,547,967





1,747,511





1,766,115





1,304,993

Goodwill



3,823,920





3,822,283





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net



105,582





111,243





51,605





55,194





58,796

Other real estate owned



11,296





13,257





13,296





13,750





7,874

Fixed assets, net



428,478





429,775





383,449





378,776





374,602

Other assets



835,742





838,712





679,169





692,692





708,355

Total assets

$ 43,872,511



$ 43,619,183



$ 38,463,425



$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,739,937



$ 10,580,920



$ 9,467,911



$ 9,522,028



$ 9,426,657

Interest-bearing deposits



21,859,750





22,051,836





19,014,573





18,260,066





18,046,754

Total deposits



32,599,687





32,632,756





28,482,484





27,782,094





27,473,411

Other borrowings



2,400,000





2,200,000





1,950,000





2,400,000





2,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



199,576





176,099





201,216





185,797





183,572

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



70,000





76,186





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



260,343





288,645





175,939





259,994





222,987

Total liabilities



35,567,252





35,411,332





30,847,285





30,665,531





30,817,616

Shareholders' equity(B)



8,305,259





8,207,851





7,616,140





7,664,938





7,599,736

Total liabilities and equity

$ 43,872,511



$ 43,619,183



$ 38,463,425



$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352







(A) Includes ($319), $44, ($375), ($1,987) and ($1,657) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (B) Includes ($251), $35, ($296), ($1,570) and ($1,309) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2026



Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2026



Jun 30,

2025

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 369,574



$ 361,756



$ 321,516



$ 329,445



$ 325,490



$ 731,330



$ 644,513

Securities(C)



81,200





70,531





56,767





58,207





57,836





151,731





115,722

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



8,719





9,488





8,364





10,455





9,438





18,207





25,334

Total interest income



459,493





441,775





386,647





398,107





392,764





901,268





785,569













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



107,084





104,237





94,625





95,965





93,790





211,321





189,387

Other borrowings



20,094





14,783





16,028





27,613





30,101





34,877





60,593

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,019





902





1,041





1,094





1,151





1,921





2,485

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated

debentures



746





703





—





—





—





1,449





—

Total interest expense



128,943





120,625





111,694





124,672





125,042





249,568





252,465

Net interest income



330,550





321,150





274,953





273,435





267,722





651,700





533,104

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



330,550





321,150





274,953





273,435





267,722





651,700





533,104













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



11,349





10,867





9,715





9,805





8,885





22,216





18,032

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



10,303





9,483





9,462





9,446





9,761





19,786





18,500

Service charges on deposit accounts



9,235





8,680





7,618





7,317





7,645





17,915





15,053

Trust income



4,943





4,922





3,662





3,526





3,859





9,865





7,460

Mortgage income



1,363





1,280





954





931





965





2,643





1,974

Brokerage income



1,478





1,568





1,570





1,328





1,225





3,046





2,487

Bank owned life insurance income



2,476





2,598





2,117





2,111





1,985





5,074





4,100

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



(42)





318





35





3





1,414





276





1,179

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



8,235





—





—





—





—





8,235





—

Other noninterest income



11,365





6,758





7,647





6,771





7,243





18,123





15,498

Total noninterest income



60,705





46,474





42,780





41,238





42,982





107,179





84,283













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



110,965





109,211





88,384





87,949





87,296





220,176





176,772

Net occupancy and equipment



10,685





10,654





9,379





9,395





9,168





21,339





18,314

Credit and debit card, data processing and

software amortization



16,121





18,114





12,621





12,515





12,056





34,235





23,478

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,287





6,041





1,600





5,198





5,508





11,328





11,297

Core deposit intangibles amortization



5,661





5,259





3,588





3,602





3,610





10,920





7,251

Depreciation



5,795





5,548





5,155





4,966





4,779





11,343





9,553

Communications



4,271





3,834





3,528





3,480





3,507





8,105





6,980

Other real estate expense



350





341





219





314





204





691





344

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other

real estate



(41)





(41)





109





(81)





(222)





(82)





(252)

Merger related expenses



755





42,516





268





62





—





43,271





—

Other noninterest expense



16,327





15,810





13,861





11,235





12,659





32,137





25,129

Total noninterest expense



176,176





217,287





138,712





138,635





138,565





393,463





278,866

Income before income taxes



215,079





150,337





179,021





176,038





172,139





365,416





338,521

Provision for income taxes



46,496





34,070





39,114





38,482





36,984





80,566





73,141

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 168,583



$ 116,267



$ 139,907



$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 284,850



$ 265,380







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)

















Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2026



Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2026



Jun 30,

2025













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 168,583



$ 116,267



$ 139,907



$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 284,850



$ 265,380













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.67



$ 1.16



$ 1.49



$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 2.84



$ 2.79

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.67



$ 1.16



$ 1.49



$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 2.84



$ 2.79













































Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.55 %



1.10 %



1.49 %



1.44 %



1.41 %



1.33 %



1.37 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



8.14 %



5.70 %



7.30 %



7.18 %



7.13 %



6.93 %



7.03 % Return on average tangible common

equity (F) (G) (J)



15.48 %



10.59 %



13.61 %



13.43 %



13.44 %



13.02 %



13.33 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.47 %



3.51 %



3.30 %



3.24 %



3.18 %



3.49 %



3.16 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



45.99 %



59.16 %



43.66 %



44.06 %



44.80 %



52.44 %



45.26 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



18.93 %



18.82 %



19.80 %



20.00 %



19.78 %



18.93 %



19.78 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.94 %



15.45 %



17.55 %



17.53 %



17.10 %



15.94 %



17.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.94 %



15.45 %



17.55 %



17.53 %



17.10 %



15.94 %



17.10 % Total risk-based capital



17.38 %



16.63 %



18.80 %



18.78 %



18.35 %



17.38 %



18.35 % Tier 1 leverage capital



11.12 %



11.22 %



11.93 %



11.90 %



11.62 %



11.12 %



11.62 % Period end tangible equity to period end

tangible assets (G)



10.96 %



10.77 %



11.63 %



11.81 %



11.58 %



10.96 %



11.58 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share









































Basic



100,783





99,825





94,044





95,093





95,277





100,306





95,271

Diluted



100,783





99,825





94,044





95,093





95,277





100,306





95,271

Period end shares outstanding



100,646





100,835





93,058





94,993





95,277





100,646





95,277

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 1.20



$ 1.16

Book value per common share

$ 82.52



$ 81.40



$ 81.84



$ 80.69



$ 79.76



$ 82.52



$ 79.76

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 43.48



$ 42.39



$ 43.64



$ 43.23



$ 42.38



$ 43.48



$ 42.38













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 74.37



$ 77.20



$ 73.90



$ 75.44



$ 74.56



$ 77.20



$ 82.75

Low

$ 65.90



$ 63.20



$ 61.07



$ 64.27



$ 61.57



$ 63.20



$ 61.57

Period end closing price

$ 73.03



$ 67.18



$ 69.11



$ 66.35



$ 70.24



$ 73.03



$ 70.24

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



4,324





4,429





3,941





3,937





3,921





4,194





3,921

Number of banking centers



311





312





283





283





283





311





283







(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2025 Loan discount accretion

























Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") $3,104

$2,562

$2,926

$2,242

$2,486

$5,666

$5.101 PCD $901

$1,186

$205

$613

$638

$2,087

$1,315 Securities net accretion $1,462

$1,573

$342

$1,475

$409

$3,035

$1,114 Time deposits amortization $(357)

$(699)

$(1)

$(1)

$(2)

$(1,056)

$(11)









(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8%, 21.9% and 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.0% and 21.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2025







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans held for sale

$ 17,858



$ 281



6.31 %

$ 15,800



$ 238



6.11 %

$ 9,813



$ 166



6.79 %



Loans held for investment



23,750,036





350,967



5.93 %



23,469,020





344,596



5.95 %



20,907,400





306,671



5.88 %



Loans held for investment -

Warehouse Purchase Program



1,316,645





18,326



5.58 %



1,207,793





16,922



5.68 %



1,179,307





18,653



6.34 %



Total loans



25,084,539





369,574



5.91 %



24,692,613





361,756



5.94 %



22,096,520





325,490



5.91 %



Investment securities



12,258,188





81,200



2.66 % (M)

11,469,762





70,531



2.49 % (M)

10,867,856





57,836



2.13 %

(M) Federal funds sold and other

earning assets



969,502





8,719



3.61 %



1,026,015





9,488



3.75 %



841,933





9,438



4.50 %



Total interest-earning assets



38,312,229





459,493



4.81 %



37,188,390





441,775



4.82 %



33,806,309





392,764



4.66 %



Allowance for credit losses on

loans



(383,281)















(330,133)















(348,310)















Noninterest-earning assets



5,508,187















5,361,351















4,933,215















Total assets

$ 43,437,135













$ 42,219,608













$ 38,391,214





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,135,720



$ 15,093



0.99 %

$ 6,266,423



$ 13,993



0.91 %

$ 4,807,864



$ 8,859



0.74 %



Savings and money market

deposits



10,928,333





53,661



1.97 %



10,583,184





50,719



1.94 %



8,944,897





45,796



2.05 %



Certificates and other time

deposits



4,787,401





38,330



3.21 %



4,830,369





39,525



3.32 %



4,366,510





39,135



3.59 %



Other borrowings



2,174,506





20,094



3.71 %



1,620,556





14,783



3.70 %



2,717,583





30,101



4.44 %



Securities sold under repurchase

agreements



194,250





1,019



2.10 %



177,719





902



2.06 %



194,577





1,151



2.37 %



Subordinated notes and junior

subordinated debentures



70,408





746



4.25 %



63,673





703



4.48 %



—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



24,290,618





128,943



2.13 % (N)

23,541,924





120,625



2.08 % (N)

21,031,431





125,042



2.38 %

(N)





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits



10,561,142















10,260,022















9,508,845















Allowance for credit losses on off-

balance sheet credit exposures



37,646















38,070















37,646















Other liabilities



259,201















218,810















227,002















Total liabilities



35,148,607















34,058,826















30,804,924















Shareholders' equity



8,288,528















8,160,782















7,586,290















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$ 43,437,135













$ 42,219,608













$ 38,391,214





































































Net interest income and margin







$ 330,550



3.46 %







$ 321,150



3.50 %







$ 267,722



3.18 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















































Tax equivalent adjustment









580















575















574









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 331,130



3.47 %







$ 321,725



3.51 %







$ 268,296



3.18 %









(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2025







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans held for sale

$ 16,834



$ 519



6.22 %

$ 8,698



$ 293



6.79 %



Loans held for investment



23,610,945





695,563



5.94 %



20,933,170





611,739



5.89 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,262,533





35,248



5.63 %



1,028,534





32,481



6.37 %



Total loans



24,890,312





731,330



5.93 %



21,970,402





644,513



5.92 %



Investment securities



11,866,153





151,731



2.58 % (P)

10,942,215





115,722



2.13 %

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



996,109





18,207



3.69 %



1,140,915





25,334



4.48 %



Total interest-earning assets



37,752,574





901,268



4.81 %



34,053,532





785,569



4.65 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(356,855)















(349,506)















Noninterest-earning assets



5,435,129















4,967,987















Total assets

$ 42,830,848













$ 38,672,013





















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,199,301



$ 29,086



0.95 %

$ 5,015,178



$ 17,878



0.72 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,757,523





104,380



1.96 %



8,975,919





91,441



2.05 %



Certificates and other time deposits



4,808,748





77,855



3.26 %



4,396,350





80,068



3.67 %



Other borrowings



1,899,061





34,877



3.70 %



2,746,961





60,593



4.45 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



186,030





1,921



2.08 %



206,197





2,485



2.43 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



67,059





1,449



4.36 %



—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



23,917,722





249,568



2.10 % (Q)

21,340,605





252,465



2.39 %

(Q)





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,412,431















9,506,704















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



37,857















37,646















Other liabilities



238,470















240,789















Total liabilities



34,606,480















31,125,744















Shareholders' equity



8,224,368















7,546,269















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 42,830,848













$ 38,672,013





















































Net interest income and margin







$ 651,700



3.48 %







$ 533,104



3.16 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,155















1,161









Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 652,855



3.49 %







$ 534,265



3.16 %









(O) Based on an actual 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.47% and 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.31 %



6.11 %



6.27 %



6.64 %



6.79 % Loans held for investment

5.93 %



5.95 %



5.83 %



5.90 %



5.88 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program

5.58 %



5.68 %



5.89 %



6.31 %



6.34 % Total loans

5.91 %



5.94 %



5.83 %



5.92 %



5.91 % Investment securities (S)

2.66 %



2.49 %



2.17 %



2.19 %



2.13 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

3.61 %



3.75 %



3.99 %



4.44 %



4.50 % Total interest-earning assets

4.81 %



4.82 %



4.64 %



4.71 %



4.66 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.99 %



0.91 %



0.75 %



0.76 %



0.74 % Savings and money market deposits

1.97 %



1.94 %



1.96 %



2.07 %



2.05 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.21 %



3.32 %



3.58 %



3.60 %



3.59 % Other borrowings

3.71 %



3.70 %



3.99 %



4.42 %



4.44 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.10 %



2.06 %



2.23 %



2.32 %



2.37 % Subordinated notes and junior subordinated

debentures

4.25 %



4.48 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.13 %



2.08 %



2.20 %



2.39 %



2.38 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.46 %



3.50 %



3.30 %



3.23 %



3.18 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.47 %



3.51 %



3.30 %



3.24 %



3.18 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 17,858



$ 15,800



$ 11,077



$ 8,371



$ 9,813

Loans held for investment



23,750,036





23,469,020





20,603,235





20,851,896





20,907,400

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,316,645





1,207,793





1,258,036





1,217,579





1,179,307

Total loans



25,084,539





24,692,613





21,872,348





22,077,846





22,096,520

































Investment securities



12,258,188





11,469,762





10,378,696





10,530,807





10,867,856

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



969,502





1,026,015





830,926





934,318





841,933

Total interest-earning assets



38,312,229





37,188,390





33,081,970





33,542,971





33,806,309

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(383,281)





(330,133)





(337,892)





(343,872)





(348,310)

Cash and due from banks



315,132





391,668





311,541





291,809





294,379

Goodwill



3,822,507





3,718,640





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net



108,589





50,089





53,553





56,956





60,739

Other real estate



13,278





14,690





14,004





11,533





8,749

Fixed assets, net



430,575





423,530





380,254





377,680





374,486

Other assets



818,106





762,734





659,371





689,659





691,735

Total assets

$ 43,437,135



$ 42,219,608



$ 37,665,928



$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,561,142



$ 10,260,022



$ 9,543,581



$ 9,451,153



$ 9,508,845

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,135,720





6,266,423





4,812,342





4,656,452





4,807,864

Savings and money market deposits



10,928,333





10,583,184





9,054,281





8,977,585





8,944,897

Certificates and other time deposits



4,787,401





4,830,369





4,519,742





4,422,996





4,366,510

Total deposits



32,412,596





31,939,998





27,929,946





27,508,186





27,628,116

Other borrowings



2,174,506





1,620,556





1,595,652





2,480,435





2,717,583

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



194,250





177,719





185,289





187,462





194,577

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated

debentures



70,408





63,673





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



37,646





38,070





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



259,201





218,810





248,593





258,156





227,002

Shareholders' equity



8,288,528





8,160,782





7,668,802





7,657,978





7,586,290

Total liabilities and equity

$ 43,437,135



$ 42,219,608



$ 37,665,928



$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025

Period End Balances





































































































Loan Portfolio

















































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,805,904



11.2 %

$ 2,759,190



10.9 %

$ 1,864,337



8.6 %

$ 1,879,282



8.5 %

$ 1,897,117



8.6 % Warehouse purchase

program



1,290,156



5.1 %



1,433,152



5.7 %



1,304,798



6.0 %



1,278,178



5.8 %



1,287,440



5.8 % Construction, land

development and other

land loans



3,143,607



12.6 %



3,253,389



12.9 %



2,741,455



12.6 %



2,865,279



13.0 %



2,873,238



12.9 % 1-4 family residential



7,777,079



31.1 %



7,876,021



31.1 %



7,430,929



34.1 %



7,461,900



33.9 %



7,530,816



33.9 % Home equity



827,696



3.3 %



846,739



3.3 %



843,708



3.8 %



848,740



3.9 %



869,370



3.9 % Commercial real estate

(includes multi-family

residential)



7,220,978



28.9 %



7,126,212



28.2 %



5,776,397



26.5 %



5,796,937



26.3 %



5,827,645



26.3 % Agriculture (includes

farmland)



1,066,122



4.3 %



1,064,540



4.2 %



1,027,904



4.7 %



1,019,589



4.6 %



1,029,250



4.6 % Consumer and other



412,268



1.6 %



406,680



1.6 %



376,241



1.7 %



366,027



1.7 %



368,747



1.7 % Energy



484,188



1.9 %



522,063



2.1 %



439,599



2.0 %



511,837



2.3 %



513,765



2.3 % Total loans

$ 25,027,998







$ 25,287,986







$ 21,805,368







$ 22,027,769







$ 22,197,388

























































Deposit Types

















































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 10,739,937



32.9 %

$ 10,580,920



32.4 %

$ 9,467,911



33.2 %

$ 9,522,028



34.3 %

$ 9,426,657



34.3 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,133,954



18.8 %



6,345,797



19.5 %



5,365,795



18.8 %



4,766,146



17.2 %



4,708,251



17.1 % Money market



8,248,194



25.3 %



8,163,557



25.0 %



6,538,213



23.0 %



6,402,591



23.0 %



6,302,770



23.0 % Savings



2,700,522



8.3 %



2,743,732



8.4 %



2,592,873



9.1 %



2,616,196



9.4 %



2,667,859



9.7 % Certificates and other time

deposits



4,777,080



14.7 %



4,798,750



14.7 %



4,517,692



15.9 %



4,475,133



16.1 %



4,367,874



15.9 % Total deposits

$ 32,599,687







$ 32,632,756







$ 28,482,484







$ 27,782,094







$ 27,473,411

























































Loan to Deposit Ratio



76.8 %







77.5 %







76.6 %







79.3 %







80.8 %





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025





















































Single family residential construction

$ 689,081



21.9 %

$ 690,393



21.2 %

$ 613,288



22.4 %

$ 665,194



23.2 %

$ 696,569



24.2 % Land development



359,067



11.4 %



407,811



12.5 %



252,650



9.2 %



248,616



8.7 %



227,254



7.9 % Raw land



227,614



7.3 %



276,693



8.5 %



220,169



8.0 %



230,021



8.0 %



248,380



8.7 % Residential lots



224,650



7.1 %



249,071



7.7 %



199,709



7.3 %



203,396



7.1 %



217,835



7.6 % Commercial lots



61,423



2.0 %



61,691



1.9 %



59,683



2.2 %



59,853



2.1 %



55,176



1.9 % Commercial construction and other



1,581,569



50.3 %



1,567,640



48.2 %



1,396,850



50.9 %



1,459,255



50.9 %



1,428,985



49.7 % Net unaccreted premium (discount)



203









90









(894)









(1,056)









(961)





Total construction loans

$ 3,143,607







$ 3,253,389







$ 2,741,455







$ 2,865,279







$ 2,873,238





