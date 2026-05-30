Prostate Health Supplements From PureHealth Research Enhance Bladder Control With Clinical Lycopene

MANASSAS, Va., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research is spotlighting the vital role of clinical Lycopene and targeted botanicals in its doctor-formulated prostate support supplements. Backed by decades of peer-reviewed research, these products pair Saw Palmetto with Lycopene to support healthy urinary flow and help maintain optimal bladder control for aging men.

Why Urinary Habits Shift With Age

As men age, natural shifts in prostate function can alter everyday urinary habits, sometimes leading to more frequent nighttime bathroom visits and disrupted sleep. Rather than waiting for those changes to take hold, a growing number of men are turning to proactive, plant-based nutrition to support the prostate's normal, healthy mechanics.

The Science Behind the Botanicals

Clinical Lycopene, Saw Palmetto, and Pygeum rank among the most extensively researched plant-based ingredients for men's wellness, working to support the body's natural prostate mechanisms.

Lycopene is one of nature's most potent carotenoid antioxidants — research reports it quenches free radicals roughly 10 times more effectively than vitamin E — helping defend prostate cells against everyday oxidative stress. Saw Palmetto, in turn, helps nourish bladder muscles to promote comfort.

PureHealth Research formulates its prostate health supplements with highly bioavailable ingredients that nourish the prostate and support natural urinary mechanics.

Key Benefits at a Glance

Prostate Cell Defense: Harnesses the antioxidant power of clinical Lycopene to support healthy cellular balance and defend delicate prostate tissues against everyday oxidative stress.

Harnesses the antioxidant power of clinical Lycopene to support healthy cellular balance and defend delicate prostate tissues against everyday oxidative stress. Urinary Tract Comfort: Delivers targeted botanicals like Saw Palmetto to promote healthy bladder muscle tone, supporting natural urinary flow and reducing nighttime disruptions.

Delivers targeted botanicals like Saw Palmetto to promote healthy bladder muscle tone, supporting natural urinary flow and reducing nighttime disruptions. Long-Term Organ Support: Aids in maintaining normal prostate size and function, drawing on nature-derived compounds studied across decades of peer-reviewed literature to support holistic, long-term male wellness.

Explore the Full Range

Discover the science behind this targeted botanical approach to daily male wellness, and explore the complete range of prostate health supplements crafted to support a healthier, more comfortable life as the years go by.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research develops science-backed nutritional formulas designed by credentialed medical experts and research professionals. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party laboratory testing for purity, potency, and heavy metals, and is manufactured in US-based, cGMP-certified facilities held to the highest standards of quality and safety.

PureHealth Research LLC

[email protected]

+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902972/5922716/PureHealth_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC