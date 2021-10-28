Prosthetics Market size to Grow by USD 487.71 Mn from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

Oct 28, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prosthetics market is expected to grow by USD 487.71 million at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The prosthetics market is segmented by component (lower extremity prosthetics and upper extremity prosthetics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the prosthetics market.
The prosthetics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increasing incidence of sports injuries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The prosthetics market covers the following areas:
Prosthetics Market Sizing
Prosthetics Market Forecast
Prosthetics Market Analysis
Some Companies Mentioned
- Blatchford Clinical Services
- DAW Industries Inc
- Fillauer LLC
- Ossur hf.
- Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA
- Proteor SAS
- Steeper Inc.
- Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH
- WillowWood Global LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market: The metal implants and medical alloys market has been segmented by application (titanium, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report
- Dental Implants Market: The dental implants market has been segmented by end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), price (premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants), material (titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
|
Prosthetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 487.71 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.38
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Blatchford Clinical Services, DAW Industries Inc, Fillauer LLC, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Proteor SAS, Steeper Inc., Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH, WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article