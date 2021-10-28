Prosthetics Market size to Grow by USD 487.71 Mn from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

The prosthetics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increasing incidence of sports injuries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Prosthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 487.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blatchford Clinical Services, DAW Industries Inc, Fillauer LLC, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Proteor SAS, Steeper Inc., Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH, WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

