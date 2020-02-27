Protein Purification and Isolation Industry to Surpass $11 Billion by 2027 - Growing Need for More Accurate and Rapid Purification Kits

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Consumables), by Technology, by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein purification and isolation market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Increase in technological advancements and investments for the development of structure-based drugs by both private and public research organizations are driving the demand for protein purification and isolation products.



Rising demand for the development of single-use products for purification due to increasing need to classify novel protein-based ligands with high specificity and improved proteomics research are further driving market growth. Another factor driving the adoption rate of protein purification techniques is the availability of an extensive range of innovative resins for various applications.



The key players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Sigma-Aldrich Co., GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Abcam plc, and Promega Corporation. Market players are adopting strategies such as expansion of product portfolio through R&D initiatives, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to further strengthen their position in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The reagents segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to its high usage in cell lysis and increased commercialization of advanced resins

On the basis of techno logy, chromatography emerged as the leading segment in 2019 owing to the availability of a varied range of products, enhanced results for complex protein purification, and high reliability

Drug screening is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period owing to factors such as high efficacy and increasing R&D investments by manufacturers for the screening of novel drugs

Contract research organizations (CROs) are projected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing R&D investments and growing number of preclinical trials outsourced by drug development firms

North America dominated the global protein purification and isolation market in 2019 owing to factors such as established research infrastructure, presence of major players, and technological advancements in the region

dominated the global protein purification and isolation market in 2019 owing to factors such as established research infrastructure, presence of major players, and technological advancements in the region Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing economic stability, growing number of CROs, and R&D activities in academic and research institutes

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Variable Analysis

4.1.1 Increase in investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnological R&D

4.1.2 Growing need for more accurate and rapid purification kits

4.1.3 Technological advancements

4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.1 High cost of purification instruments and lack of skilled professionals

4.3 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.4.1 Standards & compliances

4.5 Protein Purification and Isolation Market Analysis Tools

4.5.1 PESTEL Analysis

4.5.1.1 Political landscape

4.5.1.2 Environmental landscape

4.5.1.3 Social landscape

4.5.1.4 Technology landscape

4.5.1.5 Legal landscape

4.5.2 Industry analysis - Porter's

4.5.2.1 Supplier power (Moderate due to requirement of high-quality raw materials)

4.5.2.2 Buyer power (Moderate due to increasing demand for novel technologies)

4.5.2.3 Substitution threat (Low due to the accuracy requirements of the products)

4.5.2.4 New entrants' threat (High due to increasing number of companies)

4.5.2.5 Competitive rivalry (High due to the market is fragmented)

4.5.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

4.5.3.1 Joint ventures

4.5.3.2 Mergers & acquisitions

4.5.3.3 Licensing & partnership

4.5.3.4 Technology collaborations

4.5.3.5 Strategic divestments



Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis

5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

5.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

5.3 Vendor Landscape

5.3.1 List of key distributors

5.3.2 Key company market share analysis

5.4 Public Companies

5.4.1 Company market position analysis

5.4.2 Competitive dashboard analysis

5.5 Private Companies

5.5.1 List of key emerging companies /technology disruptors/innovators

5.5.2 Regional network map



Chapter 6 Products Business Analysis

6.1 Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Products Movement Analysis

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Consumables



Chapter 7 Technology Business Analysis

7.1 Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Technology Movement Analysis

7.2 Ultrafiltration

7.3 Precipitation

7.4 Chromatography

7.5 Electrophoresis

7.6 Western Blotting

7.7 Others



Chapter 8 Application Business Analysis

8.1 Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Application Movement Analysis

8.2 Drug Screening

8.3 Biomarker Discovery

8.4 Protein-protein interaction studies

8.5 Diagnostics



Chapter 9 End-use Business Analysis

9.1 Protein Purification and Isolation Market: End-use Movement Analysis

9.2 Academic and Research Institutes

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

9.5 CROs



Chapter 10 Regional Business Analysis

10.1 Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Regional Movement Analysis

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 MEA



Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Promega Corporation

General Electric Company

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Abcam plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x9ql0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

