Proteotype Unveils Alchemi®, the Data and Orchestration Platform Behind Enlighten®

With approximately €499,000 from the EIC Pre-Accelerator, Alchemi® is being developed to connect laboratory measurements, multi-country clinical data and healthcare workflows, supporting secure, interoperable deployment across distributed laboratories.

TORRES VEDRAS, Portugal, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteotype Diagnostics Unipessoal LDA ("Proteotype") today unveiled Alchemi®, its proprietary data and clinical workflow platform being developed for Enlighten®, the company's investigational blood-based multi-cancer test.

Concept visualisation of Alchemi®, Proteotype Diagnostics’ modular data and orchestration platform, designed to connect laboratory measurements, clinical-study data and healthcare workflows and support the governed delivery of Enlighten® results.

Enlighten® measures changes in the body's response to tumour development using a laboratory kit. Alchemi® is designed to standardise those measurements, govern analytical and machine-learning workflows and generate traceable, clinician-facing outputs. By supporting interoperability across laboratory and health-record systems through standards including HL7 FHIR and SNOMED CT, Alchemi® is intended to reduce reliance on a single central testing facility and make Enlighten® easier to integrate into local care pathways.

Proteotype's MODERNISED and INNOVATOR studies are expanding the clinical evidence supporting Enlighten®. Alchemi® is intended to provide shared digital infrastructure through which multi-country datasets can be securely governed, analysed and translated into future clinical workflows.

Alchemi® will combine secure harmonisation of pseudonymised data generated across countries and laboratory environments; controlled development and validation of explainable machine-learning models; regulatory-compliant traceability; and a multilingual clinician portal for test ordering, result viewing and workflow management.

Its models are being designed to provide interpretable outputs, uncertainty measures and traceability of the data, model version and processing steps used to generate each result. A modular architecture will support jurisdiction-appropriate cloud deployment, with encryption, controlled access and comprehensive audit trails.

The 15-month development programme begins on 1 September 2026 and is supported by approximately €499,000 from the European Innovation Council's Pre-Accelerator. The grant will support machine-learning optimisation, multi-country data harmonisation, clinician-interface development, interoperability, cloud security, and medical-device and software lifecycle, quality and technical documentation.

Proteotype was among 70 deep-tech companies selected from 22 countries under the EIC Pre-Accelerator call, which awarded approximately €32.5 million in total funding.

Wesley Sukdao, CEO and Co-Founder of Proteotype Diagnostics, said:

"Until now, we have spoken mainly about the biology and clinical studies behind Enlighten®. Alchemi® reveals the other half of the product: the secure data and software infrastructure required to turn laboratory measurements into reliable clinician-facing results. As our evidence base grows across cancers, countries and care settings, Alchemi® will help us manage that complexity while keeping Enlighten® scalable and accessible"

Dr Emma Yates, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, said:

"A diagnostic platform must do more than apply a machine-learning model. It must preserve the quality and traceability of every dataset, account for differences between populations and laboratory environments, and make clear how outputs are generated. Alchemi® is being built to provide that controlled, explainable and reproducible foundation for Enlighten®."

Professor Gonçalo Bernardes, Co-Founder and Chair of Proteotype's Scientific Advisory Board, said:

"Enlighten® combines a distinctive biological signal with laboratory technology and machine learning. Alchemi® brings those elements together as an integrated system, creating the infrastructure needed to translate scientific discovery into a clinically deployable and scalable diagnostic platform."

Development will be led from Proteotype's Torres Vedras site, where the company is recruiting for full-time roles in software engineering, data engineering, cybersecurity and healthcare integration.

About Proteotype Diagnostics

Proteotype is a pioneering diagnostics company dedicated to the development of advanced multi-cancer early detection and personalised medicine tests that measure the host response to tumour development. Its lead product, Enlighten®, is being evaluated as an accessible and scalable multi-cancer test designed to support earlier investigation and better-informed clinical decision-making.

Media contact: [email protected]

Career opportunities: https://proteotype.com/careers

General enquiries: [email protected]

Funded by the European Union.

SOURCE Proteotype Diagnostics