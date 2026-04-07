Proven Autism Therapies: New Name, Expanding Impact

NORWELL, Mass., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its dedicated focus on specialized care and significant organizational growth, the company formerly known as Proven Behavior Solutions announced its official rebranding to Proven Autism Therapies . This strategic evolution underscores the organization's core mission to provide targeted, effective support that makes a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families every day.

As part of this expansion, Proven Autism Therapies is actively seeking qualified professionals for various C linical Positio n s across all its locations in Connecticut and Southeastern Massachusetts. To explore career opportunities and join a growing team dedicated to impactful care, discover available employment positions on our official site.

A New Chapter in Autism Care

"The remarkable growth we've experienced is a testament to the impactful work our team does every day," said Mark Donovan, CEO. "To continue expanding our reach and enhancing our services, we are actively seeking passionate and skilled clinical professionals to join our growing team across all locations ensuring we can serve even more families effectively."

The transition from Proven Behavior Solutions to Proven Autism Therapies signifies a clearer articulation of the company's specialized services and commitment to the autism community. This name change aligns the brand identity more closely with its primary focus, ensuring stakeholders immediately understand the depth and breadth of its therapeutic offerings. The organization remains steadfast in its dedication to evidence-based practices and personalized care plans designed to foster meaningful progress for each individual.

Expanding Our Impact and Team

This rebranding coincides with a period of substantial growth for Proven Autism Therapies. The organization is expanding and enhancing its capacity to serve more families, necessitating the recruitment of passionate and skilled clinicians. These new C linical Positio n s are vital to maintaining the high standard of care and support that families have come to expect, allowing the company to extend its positive influence within the communities it serves across Southeastern Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Proven Autism Therapies creates a supportive environment for clinicians to achieve life-changing outcomes. Learn more at https://provenaba.com/.

About Proven Autism Therapies

Proven Autism Therapies provides individualized, evidence-based services designed to support individuals with autism in reaching their full potential. Our team is committed to delivering compassionate care and empowering families through every step of the journey.

SOURCE Proven Autism Therapies