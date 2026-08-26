Provident Industrial Completes Gateway Logistics Park with Delivery of Final Phase in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment firm Provident, today announced the completion of Phase 4 at Gateway Logistics Park, delivering three buildings totaling 497,280 square feet under a forward purchase agreement with an institutional investor. The delivery completes the six-building, approximately 1.42 million-square-foot park.

Gateway Logistics Park - El Paso, TX

Gateway Logistics Park sits in East El Paso along Ashtabula Avenue, Vindale Road, and Addison Street, with direct access to Loop 375 and the international bridges serving the U.S.-Mexico border. The park was designed for logistics, distribution, and manufacturing users engaged in cross-border trade. El Paso has remained one of the Southwest's most active industrial markets on the strength of nearshoring activity, cross-border freight volume, and a deep manufacturing labor base.

"We underwrote this site in late 2021 on a simple read: El Paso's constraint was supply, not demand. At the time, fewer than a dozen buildings in the entire market offered 32-foot clear heights, and the median industrial building here dated to 1989. The cross-border volume was already moving, but the product wasn't there," said Chris Martin, SVP of Southwest Industrial Development & Acquisitions at Provident Industrial. "We broke ground in fall 2022 with nothing pre-leased and kept going through four phases and six buildings."

Provident began construction on the first building at Gateway Logistics Park in fall 2022 and broke ground on Phase 4 in February 2025.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate development and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, visit www.provident.net.

Media Contact: Chris Martin; [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Corp.