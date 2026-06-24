PS Flood Barriers® Announces FM Approval For Hydro1® Pedestrian Flood Doors, Setting New Standards In Passive Flood Protection

GRAND FORKS, N.D., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydro1® line of pedestrian flood doors from PS Flood Barriers® has been tested and approved by FM Approvals, reinforcing the proven quality of these doors and the company's position as a leader in flood protection technology.

FM Approvals is one of the world's most respected independent testing and certification organizations. The Hydro1 model has been certified to withstand 8 feet of water pressure, while the newly introduced Hydro1-XFL has achieved FM Approvals certification for an unprecedented 30 feet of water pressure.

Hydro1® Pedestrian Flood Doors From PS Flood Barriers®

"These FM Approvals certifications represent a significant achievement for our engineering team and an important validation of the Hydro1 platform's performance," says Mark Haaland, sales and marketing director of PS Industries. "Building owners can now specify a flood door that not only meets rigorous third-party standards but also delivers exceptional leakage performance, passive operation and everyday usability."

Notably, select Hydro1 configurations have also passed Florida Product Approval testing, including approval for the High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) covering Miami-Dade and Broward counties (Florida Product Approval #39631). This designation is only awarded to flood solutions that can stand up to North America's most punishing storms.

Finally, Hydro1 flood doors have undergone independent third-party witness testing at protection heights of 3, 8, 20 and 30 feet, consistently demonstrating leakage performance that exceeds industry requirements. For example, testing confirmed leakage rates at least 50% lower than the ANSI/FM Approvals 2510-2020 Section 4.3.3 standard, including hardware components.

Designed as both a fully functional pedestrian door and a permanent flood barrier, the Hydro1 Flood Door provides continuous protection without requiring human intervention to deploy. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Hydro1 doors protect hospitals, transportation systems, critical infrastructure, commercial facilities and other mission-critical buildings from flood events.

To learn more about the Hydro1 Flood Door, call 877-446-1519 or visit www.psfloodbarriers.com.

PS Flood Barriers is a division of PS Industries®, a global, industry-leading manufacturer of flood protection products designed to safeguard people, property and critical infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes passive, active and point-of-use flood barriers. With in-house design, engineering, manufacturing and testing all under one roof, PS Flood Barriers serves a wide variety of industries across the globe, including the military, energy, agriculture, food processing, federal projects, municipalities and all types of manufacturing.

SOURCE PS Industries Incorporated