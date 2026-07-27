PSE&G Earns Recognition as one of the Nation's Most Trusted Utility Brands and Most Trusted Business Partners by Escalent

NEWARK, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), New Jersey's largest utility, today announced that independent AI-enabled market research and advisory firm Escalent has named PSE&G a 2026 Most Trusted Utility Brand among residential customers for the third consecutive year. Escalent has also named our company a 2026 Most Trusted Business Partner among business customers. These honors highlight how we work to support the people and communities we serve, and how our business strategy and operations guide that care.

"We are very grateful for the trust our customers place in us and for Escalent's recognition," said Dave Johnson, PSE&G Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "We work hard to be a trusted energy advisor for our 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million gas customers by providing safe, reliable energy, strong customer service and ways to save energy and manage costs. As customer expectations evolve, we will continue to improve to meet their needs and maintain their trust."

Escalent's findings indicate that trusted utilities earn customer confidence by consistently demonstrating dependability and responsiveness. The findings were reported in the 2026 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ residential and business studies.

At PSE&G, we pride ourselves on how we operate both on blue sky days and during increasingly frequent and severe weather events. We communicate with customers before, during and after a storm by text, email , mobile app, social media and via our website. These communications provide important information on how to be prepared and stay informed during severe weather, as well as critical status updates throughout the event. Our record of performance underscores PSE&G's focus on reliability, safety and being ready to be there for New Jersey's homes and businesses.

PSE&G continues to invest in its systems and workforce so that customers continue to receive the high level of service they expect.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Best in Class Index for North America for 18 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

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SOURCE PSE&G