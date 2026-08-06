PSEG Launches Community Impact Update, Highlights Statewide Community Presence with $12.8 Million in Corporate and Foundation Giving and $16.3 Billion Economic Output in 2025

Upcoming Sustainability Report Will Further Explore Community and Operational Impact

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) today released the company's 2025 Community Impact Update, highlighting how our business supports New Jersey's communities, economy and energy infrastructure while reinforcing our longstanding focus on public service. PSEG, founded over 120 years ago, is the parent company of PSE&G, New Jersey's largest utility, which serves over 2.4 million electric customers and 1.9 million gas customers statewide, and the operator of the state's only nuclear power plants, delivering over 80% of the state's carbon-free energy. We are one of New Jersey's largest employers, and the majority of our approximately 13,000 employees live and work in the communities we serve.

"Public service is not just our name, it's our purpose, it guides our work and enhances our value to New Jersey," said Rick Thigpen, PSEG's Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship. "The 2025 Community Impact Update demonstrates how this business and its employees, promote prosperity and strengthen communities across the state while supporting a more reliable energy future."

PSEG's 2025 Community Impact Update details how PSEG's operations span the state and support New Jersey's economy, including:

An estimated $16.3 billion in total economic output to New Jersey 1 .

to New Jersey . A regulated capital investment program which will i nvest $22.5 billion to $25.5 billion into our critical infrastructure through 2030 and bolster reliability.

through 2030 and bolster reliability. Our $ 2.4 billion spend with New Jersey-based suppliers and vendors in 2025.

and vendors in 2025. About $12.8 million in total philanthropic giving in 2025

in 2025 The significant amount of taxes PSEG pays to the state annually, including $37 million in property taxes alone in 2025.

The Community Impact Update also highlights the impact of our nuclear plants, which provide over 40% of the state's electricity and make important contributions to the Salem County region, and play a large role in the and New Jersey economy. The plants are responsible for about $1.2 billion in annual state GDP.

Additionally, the document shares how PSEG's award-winning energy efficiency programs have helped customers save more than $1 billion annually.

View the full 2025 Community Impact Update here.

PSEG to Launch Sustainability Report to Further Explore Community and Operational Impact

While the Impact document focuses on PSEG's statewide economic and community footprint, the forthcoming 2026 Sustainability Report will provide a comprehensive view of the company's industry leading sustainability program, highlighting PSEG's work to strengthen the communities we serve, operate responsibly and support a more reliable energy future.

The Sustainability Report, which will launch in the coming weeks, will explore areas such as workforce development, support for our communities, environmental stewardship, customer affordability and support, and the role of our nuclear plants. It will also offer new insights, feature stories about employees and initiatives and provide detailed data on PSEG's work.

Examples of data found in the 2026 Sustainability Report:

Our overall sustainability efforts, including the achievement of a 95% reduction in operational emissions from the 2005 baseline

Our waste management practices, including that in 2025, more than 91 percent of all waste generated by the utility was recycled

A look at the impact our $1.5 million December 2025 Community Relief initiative had on the nonprofit partners who received funding

Together, the 2025 Impact document and the upcoming Sustainability Report provide a broader view of how PSEG cares for customers, communities, employees and the state of New Jersey while helping build a more reliable and sustainable energy future.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for 18 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

1 Source: IMPLAN 2024 Data Year for New Jersey model region. For more information on the IMPLAN modeling process, visit IMPLAN.com.

IMPLAN is a regional economic analysis software application that is designed to estimate the impact or ripple effect (specifically backward linkages) of a given economic activity within a specific geographic area through the implementation of its Input-Output and Social Accounting Matrix model. Studies, results, and reports that rely on IMPLAN data or applications are limited by the researcher's assumptions concerning the subject or event being modeled. Studies such as this one are in no way endorsed or verified by IMPLAN Group LLC unless otherwise stated by a representative of IMPLAN.

IMPLAN provides the estimated Indirect and Induced Effects of the given economic activity as defined by the user's inputs. Some Direct Effects may be estimated by IMPLAN when such information is not specified by the user. While IMPLAN is an excellent tool for its designed purposes, it is the responsibility of analysts using IMPLAN to be sure inputs are defined appropriately and to be aware of the following assumptions within any I-O and Social Accounting.

Matrix Model:

Constant returns to scale

No supply constraints

Fixed input structure

Industry technology assumption

Constant byproducts coefficients

The model is static

Backward linked

Time Delineated

Contacts: [email protected]

SOURCE PSEG