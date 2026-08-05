PSI Announces HiSET Opportunity Pathways Program to Support Adult Learners

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI announced today the launch of the HiSET Opportunity Pathways Program, a new initiative designed to support adult learners as they work toward and beyond earning their high school equivalency (HSE) credential. The program includes two distinct initiatives — the HiSET Second Chances Program and the HiSET Graduate Advancement Scholarship — that help reduce financial barriers and create pathways to future educational and career success.

Applications are now open and will be accepted through September 7. Selected recipients will be notified by October 30. Eligible individuals can learn more and apply at hello.psiexams.com/hiset-opportunity-pathways.

By prioritizing flexibility and accessibility through different testing options, the HiSET exam is designed to support the diverse needs of adult learners seeking to obtain their HSE credential. Through the Opportunity Pathways initiatives, HiSET reinforces its role in reducing financial barriers and providing meaningful support as learners work toward critical education and career milestones.

Supporting Learners on the Path to an HSE Credential via HiSET

The Second Chances Program is designed to assist individuals who are working towards their high school equivalency credential. The program seeks to reduce financial barriers that can stand in the way of pursuing this essential credential.

As part of the program, six eligible recipients will receive HiSET subtest vouchers to support their progress toward completing the HiSET exam and earning their HSE credential.

Investing in Success Beyond High School Equivalency

Support through the HiSET Opportunity Pathways Program extends beyond earning an HSE credential and is available in the 30 states and territories that offer the HiSET exam. The HiSET Graduate Advancement Scholarship is designed for learners who have already earned their high school equivalency credential through HiSET and are ready to pursue next steps in their educational or career pathways.

The scholarship provides financial assistance for postsecondary education, training, technical programs and industry-recognized certifications. Through this initiative, HiSET will award scholarships of $1,000 to a select group of five motivated adult learners to further their personal and professional growth.

"I'm so glad I made the choice to take the HiSET. I am now enrolled in cosmetology school and will graduate next year. I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without HiSET," said Adrianna Fuentes, an Ohio HiSET test taker.

Supporting Pathways to New Opportunities

"HiSET believes every learner deserves the chance to pursue the education and career of their dreams," says Tanya Haug, Vice President of the HiSET program. "Through the HiSET Opportunity Pathways Program, adult learners can access financial support to help them achieve an HSE or unlock new opportunities in higher education, workforce training and career advancement."

The HiSET Opportunity Pathways reflects HiSET's ongoing commitment to learner success and advancement. By supporting individuals as they work toward earning their credential and pursue future goals, the Second Chances Program and Graduate Advancement Scholarship help create pathways to lifelong achievement.

To learn more about HiSET and eligibility for HiSET Opportunity Pathways, visit https://hello.psiexams.com/hiset-opportunity-pathways

About PSI

We partner with clients in a rapidly evolving landscape to deliver over 28 million tests every year. All backed by exceptional test taker experiences, innovative test delivery solutions, and best practice test development.

PSI's long history of testing is grounded in proven science, the latest technology, and extensive operational expertise. Our unwavering focus is on delivering frictionless and fair test taker experiences, without compromising test integrity. Whether it's through valid test content, authorized test centers, secure remote testing with online proctoring, multi-modal test delivery, testing windows, or continuous testing on demand.

We develop and deliver licensure tests across multiple industries including insurance, real estate, barber and cosmetology, construction, and trades. And we partner with certification test sponsors covering the breadth of professional specialisms from healthcare, architecture, finance and IT to numerous highly specialized sectors.

Learn more at www.psiexams.com

Media Contact: Kristen Mitchell | [email protected]

SOURCE HiSET