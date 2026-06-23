Psilera Debuts Novel Synthetic Platform to Aid Discovery of Neuroplastogens in New Publication

Seminal peer-reviewed medicinal chemistry publication in ACS Omega demonstrates Psilera's ability to develop and synthesize compounds with new, customizable functional groups.

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens, today announced a new method for synthesizing novel libraries of next-generation neuroplastogens in the ACS Omega Journal. By gaining never-before-seen functionality with the base scaffold of psychedelics like psilocybin, N,N-DMT, and 5-MeO-DMT, Psilera can explore new chemical space to produce next-generation neuroplastogens with targeted therapeutic effects.

The publication, Synthesis and Biological Evaluation of 4-bromo-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-Br-DMT): A Synthetic Building Block for Future Analog Development, led by Psilera's Director of Medicinal Chemistry, Elena Bray, PhD, illustrates successful intermolecular carbon-to-carbon bonding on the 4-position of tryptamines. The data gathered in coordination with the Designer Drug Research Unit at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) demonstrates 4-Br-DMT as a synthetic building block capable of expanding and diversifying Psilera's robust small-molecule neuroplastogen library.

"We are delighted to share a new way to functionalize the 4-position of tryptamines to access novel molecules using 4-Br-DMT, " said Director of Medicinal Chemistry, Elena Bray, PhD. "These are the first examples of intermolecular carbon-carbon bond formation on tryptamines."

While not a drug itself, 4-Br-DMT is a late-stage intermediate that can yield important new neuroplastogens within Psilera's patent-protected strategy. This new synthetic tool provides a unique opportunity to engineer novel tryptamine derivatives as neuroplastogens and highlights the breadth of Psilera's pipeline beyond PSIL-006.

"I'm extremely proud of the chemistry team at Psilera and thankful for our collaborators on this project," says Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Jackie von Salm, PhD. "It's always important to have diverse chemical tools in our toolbox when designing new drug classes to make sure we're finding the best possible candidates to move forward."

About Psilera:

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens. Their programs span a wholly owned pipeline of novel therapeutic neuroplastogens, including pre-clinical lead compound PSIL-006. With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and to improving the patient experience, Psilera pioneers & engineers novel therapies through next-generation precision neuropharmacology. Learn more by visiting www.psilera.com.

Research reported in this press release was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Contact Information:

Scientific:

Dr. Jackie von Salm

Co-Founder & CSO

[email protected]

Investor:

Investors: Monique Kosse, Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media:

Katie DeMarsh

Dir. of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera Inc.