Psoriasis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024: Market is forecast to grow from $933.1m in 2017 to $1,997.3m in 2024

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) psoriasis market is forecast to grow from $933.1m in 2017 to $1,997.3m in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

Over the forecast period the prevalence of psoriasis is expected to increase significantly across the APAC markets, mainly due to alterations in environmental and lifestyle risk factors.

While psoriasis is likely caused by a genetic predisposition, other intrinsic and environmental factors, including those linked to lifestyle, play a role in the development and progression of disease, including smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity. The rising prevalence, together with an increase in the diagnosis rate, heightened awareness and rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to market growth.

The treatment landscape of psoriasis is dense and complex, with treatment options prescribed based on the severity of the indication. More than 80% of psoriasis patients fall under the category of mild or moderate, whose first line of treatment is topical drugs or phototherapy, or a combination of both. For severe patients, non-steroidal drugs such as methotrexate, cyclosporine, and acitretin are practiced as the first line. However, toxicity concerns mean that they cannot be prescribed for long durations.



Biologics have emerged as highly potent treatment options in patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, or are not tolerated owing to adverse effects, or are unsuitable owing to comorbidities. New molecules are continually being added to this group. TNF-a inhibitor were the first class of biologics approved for the treatment of psoriasis and has long dominated the therapeutic space. However, the dominance of TNF-a inhibitors and interleukin (IL)-12/23 inhibitor ustekinumab will be challenged during the forecast period by the highly effective IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitor therapies.



Scope

What are the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific psoriasis treatment market?

psoriasis treatment market? How will novel IL-23 inhibitor therapy Tremfya, which holds first-to-market advantage, contribute to growth?

What will be the impact of the new IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitor therapies?

How will branded therapies be affected by upcoming pipeline therapies?

The psoriasis pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in psoriasis and novel target therapies.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

Is there potential for pipeline molecules to address unmet needs within the psoriasis market?

Late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

Which classes of drugs are most prominent in the pipeline?

How will the approval of risankizumab and tildrakizumab, which hold a key advantage in terms of dosing schedule over IL-23 competitor Tremfya, affect the competitive landscape?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

What barriers will limit the uptake of premium-priced therapeutics in the assessed countries?

What factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

What licensing and co-development deals have occurred within this therapy area since 2007?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.3.1 Skin Manifestations

2.3.2 Psychological Impact

2.4 Etiology, Co-morbidities and Risk Factors

2.4.1 Genetics

2.4.2 Psoriatic Arthritis

2.4.3 Mental Health Disorders

2.4.4 Metabolic Syndrome, Smoking, Diet and Alcohol Consumption

2.4.5 Infections

2.4.6 Koebner Phenomenon

2.4.7 Other Immune-Mediated Diseases

2.5 Pathophysiology

2.6 Diagnosis

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Treatment and Management

2.8.1 Pharmacological Therapies

2.8.2 Non-pharmacological Therapies

2.8.3 Combination and Rotational Therapies

2.8.4 Quality of Life Assessments



3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Tremfya (guselkumab) - Janssen Biotech

3.1.2 Cosentyx (secukinumab) - Novartis

3.1.3 Otezla (apremilast) - Celgene

3.1.4 Alzumab (Itolizumab) - Biocon

3.1.5 Diavobet (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) - LEO Pharma

3.1.6 Lumicef (brodalumab) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin

3.1.7 Taltz (ixekizumab) - Eli Lilly

3.1.8 Stelara (ustekinumab) - Janssen Biotech

3.1.9 Enbrel (Etanercept) - Amgen

3.1.10 Remicade (Infliximab) - Janssen Biotech

3.1.11 Humira (Adalimumab) - AbbVie

3.1.12 Methotrexate

3.1.13 Cyclosporine

3.1.14 Acitretin

3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.4.1 Tildrakizumab - Sun Pharma

4.4.2 Risankizumab - AbbVie

4.4.3 Tapinarof - Welichem Biotech

4.4.4 Bimekizumab - UCB

4.4.5 Certolizumab Pegol - UCB

4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate

5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type

5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.3 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.4 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3.1 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecule Type

5.3.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecular Target

5.4 Competitive Clinical Trials Metrics Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast

6.1 Geographical Markets

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 India

6.4 China

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Japan



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Support and Assistance from the Healthcare Systems

7.1.2 Rising Prevalence

7.1.3 Potential for Innovative Pipeline Molecules to Address Significant Unmet Need

7.1.4 Increasing Acceptance of Biologics and Biosimilars

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Use of Phototherapy and Traditional Medicines

7.2.2 Low Compliance and Treatment Discontinuation

7.2.3 Regulatory Submissions and Clinical Trial Requirement

7.2.4 High Prices of Therapeutics to Slow Down Market Growth

7.2.5 Growing Competition to Hinder Uptake of Pipeline Drugs



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals



9 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Amgen

Biocon

Celgene

Eli Lilly

Janssen Biotech

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LEO Pharma

Novartis

Sun Pharma

UCB

Welichem Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjmhvd/psoriasis?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psoriasis-therapeutics-in-asia-pacific-markets-to-2024-market-is-forecast-to-grow-from-933-1m-in-2017-to-1-997-3m-in-2024--300671693.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

