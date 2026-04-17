PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WARREN, N.J., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that on April 13, 2026, the company approved non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,155 shares of its common stock and 925 restricted stock units ("RSUs"), each representing the right to receive one share of its common stock upon vesting, to a new non-executive employee. The awards were made pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of the new hire's employment compensation.

The inducement grant was approved by PTC's Compensation Committee on April 13, 2026, and is being made as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

All stock option awards have an exercise price of $70.42 per share, the closing price of PTC's common stock on April 13, 2026, the date of the grant. The stock options each have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's new hire date and 6.25% of the original number of shares vesting at the end of each subsequent three-month period thereafter until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the vesting dates. The RSUs each will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the employee's new hire date until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the vesting dates.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Ellen Cavaleri

+1 (615) 618-8228

[email protected]

Media:

Jeanine Clemente

+1 (908) 912-9406

[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.