PTC Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WARREN, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that its executives will speak at the following conferences:

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference 2026

Tuesday, May 12 at 8:40 a.m. PDT / 11:40 a.m. EDT

RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. EDT

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, June 9 at 9:20 a.m. EDT

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor section of PTC Therapeutics' website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Ellen Cavaleri

+1 (615) 618-8228

[email protected]

Media:

Jeanine Clemente

+1 (908) 912-9406

[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.