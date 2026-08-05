PTC Will Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

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PTC Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences.

 What:

 Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

      When:

 1x1's on Wednesday, August 12, 2026



 What:

 Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference

      When:

 Wednesday, September 9, 2026


 What:

 Berenberg European Conference

      When:

 1x1's on Tuesday, December 1, 2026


What:

 Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference

When:

 Wednesday, December 9, 2026



View conference schedule HERE.



Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Investors

Mike Maguire
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOURCE PTC Inc.

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