Public Affairs Council President Reflects on Civic Engagement in Birthday Letter to America

Nneka Chiazor shares insights on freedom, participation and civic engagement as part of Business for America's "A Birthday Letter to America" campaign

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Public Affairs Council President & CEO Nneka Chiazor is encouraging citizens to recommit to the principles of civic engagement, participation and freedom that have helped shape the nation since its founding.

In her letter, written as part of Business for America's A Birthday Letter to America campaign, Chiazor emphasizes the role active citizenship will play in America's next 250 years.

The campaign invites business leaders to reflect on the nation's past, present and future as the United States marks its semiquincentennial anniversary.

"America's progress has never depended on unanimity," Chiazor writes. "It has depended on participation."

The letter highlights the importance of civic engagement at a time of rapid technological change, declining trust in institutions and growing polarization. Chiazor asserts that the nation's continued success depends not on agreement, but on citizens' willingness to engage in the democratic process.

Drawing a connection between America's founding principles and public affairs, Chiazor writes that the right to petition government and participate in civic life remains central to the profession. Since its founding in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Public Affairs Council has supported professionals whose work is rooted in that foundational democratic principle.

Chiazor also reflects on the freedoms that make civic participation possible and the responsibility that comes with them.

"As America turns 250, my hope is simple: that we continue to exercise these freedoms with responsibility and respect," Chiazor writes. "The next chapter of the American story will be shaped not by unanimous agreement, but by the willingness of citizens to engage, participate and contribute."

Chiazor's full Birthday Letter to America can be read on the Public Affairs Council website.

To learn more about Business for America's "A Birthday Letter to America" campaign and Together for 250 initiative, visit the Business for America website.

About the Public Affairs Council

Both nonpartisan and nonpolitical, the Public Affairs Council is the leading global association for public affairs professionals. The Council's mission is to advance the field of public affairs and to provide its 750 member companies, nonprofits and universities with the executive education and expertise they need while maintaining the highest ethical standards. Learn more at pac.org.

SOURCE Public Affairs Council