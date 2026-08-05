PUBLIC INPUT BEGINS FOR NEW POWER LINE TO REINFORCE WISCONSIN ELECTRIC GRID

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Midcontinent Grid Solutions (MGS) kicked off the public input phase for a new 765-kV power line that will reinforce the electric grid and enable the flow of low-cost energy to customers in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest. The BECI (Bell Center – Columbia – Illinois/Wisconsin State Line) Project is part of a broader regional plan developed and approved by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to ensure the grid is reliable and efficient.

The project is an approximately 190-mile, 765-kV transmission project in Wisconsin connecting electric facilities in Crawford County with facilities in Walworth County before continuing to the state line. The exact connection point at the state line has not been determined because the connecting transmission line in Illinois is under development by another utility.

MISO held a competitive bidding process and in 2026 selected MGS to build and maintain the new transmission line. MGS plans to hold eight public open houses in August. The company will share project information and gather valuable routing input. Detailed maps will be available for review and comment.

A complete list of open houses, a virtual open house, an online comment card, and a map of the study segments are available at mgs-projects.com/BECI. Public comments on the study segments are encouraged by September 7.

"Through its Long-Range Transmission Planning, MISO studied how to help ensure a reliable future system as the resource portfolio shifts, extreme weather events become more frequent, and demand for power increases," said Laura Rauch, Executive Director of Transmission Planning, MISO. "The Tranche 2.1 portfolio, which includes the BECI 765-kV project, was approved by MISO's Board of Directors in December 2024 as a set of solutions to maintain reliability and serve the region's energy needs. MISO's benefit analysis found the portfolio delivers benefits of 1.8 to 3.5 times its cost and delivers significant economic value."

Compared with lower-voltage lines, 765-kV lines can carry more energy using fewer lines and structures, reducing landowner impacts while delivering reliable service. The project team is beginning the routing process and will work with landowners and other stakeholders to evaluate alternatives before proposing a route for approval.

"Meeting the demands of the 21st century requires a 21st century energy infrastructure," said IBEW International President Kenneth W. Cooper. "The BECI 765-kV transmission project is crucial to the future of Wisconsin's economy, and the IBEW is ready to get to work building a modern grid that keeps America at the forefront of the energy revolution."

"Reliable, affordable energy is the cornerstone of a prosperous economy," said Kurt Bauer, President & CEO, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. "The BECI 765-kV Transmission Project will expand and fortify the grid infrastructure that Wisconsin employers depend on to keep and grow jobs. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce supports this important investment in our state's economic future."

Following the open houses and public comment period, MGS will continue to evaluate information, review public feedback and identify preliminary routes to share at future public open houses later this fall. MGS plans to file an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in early 2027.

MGS combines the expertise of Transource Energy—a joint venture between American Electric Power and Evergy—and BHE Transmission. As part of organizations with more than 100 years of transmission experience and over 84,000 miles of transmission lines in operation nationwide, the team draws on a deep history of delivering safe and reliable power to customers.

SOURCE Midcontinent Grid Solutions