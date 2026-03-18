Puckett Financial Group Named Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Team for 2026; Founder Aaron Puckett Also Recognized Individually as Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor

Westminster, Maryland-based firm earns dual Forbes recognition for comprehensive, holistic financial planning across all stages of life

WESTMINSTER, Md., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puckett Financial Group, an independent wealth management and financial planning services firm headquartered in Westminster, Maryland, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2026. The recognition highlights the firm's comprehensive, holistic approach to financial planning and its commitment to serving individuals, families, and business owners at every stage of life.

Firm founder Aaron M. Puckett, MBA, CFP®, has also been individually named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list multiple times since first being recognized in 2018.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams ranking is produced in partnership with SHOOK Research and evaluates advisory teams based on qualitative criteria — including in-person and telephone due diligence, client service models, investment process, and credentials — as well as quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The ranking does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of future performance.

"This recognition belongs to the entire PFG team," said Aaron M. Puckett, MBA, CFP®, founder and principal of Puckett Financial Group. "We have built something special — a group of professionals who are deeply committed to their clients and to doing this work the right way. Being recognized by Forbes as a team makes that feel even more meaningful."

Founded in 2007, Puckett Financial Group has built a reputation for delivering fully integrated financial planning to clients across the full spectrum of financial need — from those just beginning to establish their financial foundation to those who have built significant wealth and are focused on preserving and transferring it. The firm serves clients locally in Carroll County and the greater Maryland region, as well as individuals and families across multiple states.

PFG's planning process addresses every core discipline of financial planning in a single, coordinated strategy, including retirement income planning, investment management, tax planning and strategy, estate and legacy planning, risk management and insurance analysis, and business owner planning. The firm's advisory team includes several advisors who hold the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation.

Puckett holds an MBA in Finance from Loyola College and a B.A. in Business Finance from Frostburg State University. He has served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus, teaching undergraduate finance and CFP Board Registered Program courses. A lifelong Carroll County resident, he lives with his wife and three children and is actively involved in charitable and community organizations throughout the region.

Puckett Financial Group is affiliated with LPL Financial, providing clients access to the research, technology, and resources of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer* while maintaining the independence and personalized service of a locally owned practice.

ABOUT PUCKETT FINANCIAL GROUP

Puckett Financial Group (PFG Planning) is an independent wealth management and financial planning services firm headquartered in Westminster, Maryland. Founded in 2007 by Aaron M. Puckett, MBA, CFP®, the firm takes a comprehensive, holistic approach to financial planning, serving individuals, families, and business owners at every stage of life. PFG serves clients locally in Carroll County and the surrounding Maryland region, as well as across multiple states. The firm is affiliated with LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.pfgplanning.com.

AWARD DISCLOSURE

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rankings are produced by SHOOK Research in partnership with Forbes. Rankings are based on data provided by individual advisors and their firms and are not independently verified. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. Rankings are not indicative of an advisor's future performance, and client experience may vary. For more information on ranking methodology, visit Forbes.com. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

*As reported by Financial Planning magazine, 1996–2025, based on total revenue.

CONTACT:

Puckett Financial Group

Westminster, Maryland

www.pfgplanning.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Puckett Financial Group