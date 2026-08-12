Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU ET1, an AI-Native Compact Scrubber-Dryer Robot for Small Commercial Spaces

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, launched PUDU ET1, an AI-Native Compact Scrubber-Dryer Robot designed for small commercial spaces. As the first product in the new PUDU E Series, ET1 is built for cleaning areas of 100 to 800 square meters, including convenience stores, drugstores, chain restaurants, business and economy hotels, and office spaces. With a compact body, commercial-grade cleaning performance and full-process automation, ET1 brings advanced robotic cleaning to high-frequency, space-constrained environments, marking a new step in AI-native cleaning for small commercial spaces.

PUDU ET1: AI-Native Compact Scrubber-Dryer Robot Speed Speed

A New Standard for Compact Commercial Cleaning

As cleaning automation expands from large facilities to smaller commercial locations, businesses need robots that can navigate tight spaces without compromising performance or autonomy. Larger robots can be difficult to deploy in compact stores, while smaller machines often require more manual intervention. PUDU ET1 addresses this gap by combining compact mobility with commercial-grade cleaning and full-process automation for small-format businesses.

Powerful Cleaning in One Pass

ET1 integrates scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming and dust-mopping in one robot. Its front-sweep, rear-scrub structure handles dry debris and wet stains in a single pass, helping stores improve cleaning efficiency without repeated manual work.

For deeper stain removal, ET1 combines a scrubbing roller speed of up to 800 rpm with 20 kPa suction to remove grease, footprints and stubborn stains while efficiently recovering dirt and wastewater. For sticky stains commonly found in restaurants, convenience stores and retail spaces, ET1 supports 85°C hot scrubbing, with hot water supplied by the docking station and maintained by the robot during operation.

ET1 also features real-time roller mop self-cleaning, continuously refreshing the roller to reduce dirt buildup and help prevent secondary contamination. Its streak-free cleaning design quickly recovers dirty water, leaving floors dry with minimal residual moisture and helping reduce slip risks in customer-facing spaces.

Automation That Extends Beyond Cleaning

ET1 is paired with a fully automated 8-in-1 docking station, covering automatic charging, clean water refilling, wastewater drainage, detergent dispensing, roller mop rinsing, squeegee rinsing, roller spin-drying and water heating. After each task, ET1 automatically returns to the station to complete a self-cleaning cycle, reducing daily manual intervention for store teams.

ET1 also features auto dust collection, transferring dust, hair and debris after cleaning tasks to further reduce routine upkeep. This end-to-end automation allows small commercial spaces to move beyond robot-assisted cleaning toward a more hands-free operating model.

AI Magic Cleaning for Adaptive Operations

ET1 continues PUDU Cleaning's AI-native technology roadmap with AI Magic Cleaning, integrating perception, motion control and cleaning systems into a unified intelligent workflow. It supports autonomous mapping, automatic stain recognition, cleaning heatmaps and AI adaptive cleaning, continuously optimizing each task based on real-time floor conditions.

With AI floor surface and stain recognition, ET1 can detect carpet edges and lift the scrubbing roller to keep carpets dry, or lift the sweeping brush and side brush over liquid spills to prevent spreading mess and secondary contamination. For stubborn stains, AI Adaptive Scrubbing automatically lowers cruise speed, increases roller speed and boosts water output for deeper cleaning.

Built for Easy Deployment and Chain-Scale Use

For chain brands, ET1 is designed for easy deployment, operation and maintenance.

With Auto Mapping and One-click Start, store teams can begin cleaning without complex setup or manual mapping, lowering deployment barriers and enabling faster in-store demonstrations.

The robot also features an intuitive operating system with dedicated modes for managers and daily operators, built-in guidance and proactive maintenance reminders.

Its modular cleaning components are designed for quick removal and washing, helping teams maintain the robot more easily while reducing long-term operating costs.

Built for Narrow Aisles and Busy Stores

Built for real-world small business environments, ET1 can navigate spaces with a minimum clearance of 50 cm in width and 60 cm in height, allowing it to move through narrow aisles, shelf gaps and low-clearance areas in convenience stores, drugstores and restaurants. It can operate during business hours while reducing disruption to customers and staff, making all-day cleaning more practical in dynamic commercial spaces.

Its edge cleaning capability also helps improve coverage along walls, shelves and corners, addressing areas often missed in routine cleaning.

More Than a Cleaner

For retail scenarios, ET1 can be equipped with an optional 21.5-inch advertising display, enabling stores to show promotions, product campaigns and brand content. With cloud-based content management and customizable body wraps, the robot can also serve as a mobile in-store marketing touchpoint, creating additional value beyond cleaning.

As the first product in the PUDU E Series, ET1 marks a strategic expansion of PUDU's commercial cleaning portfolio. Together with the PUDU CC1 Series, MT1 Series and BG1 Series, ET1 enables PUDU to provide cleaning solutions across different commercial space sizes, from small stores to large commercial complexes, supermarkets, office buildings, warehouses and logistics facilities.

According to Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Embodied Intelligence and Commercial Service Robotics Independent Market Research Report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial cleaning robotics revenue with a 29% market share. The launch of ET1 further strengthens PUDU's leadership in commercial cleaning robotics and reflects the company's long-term commitment to real-world commercial scenarios, AI-native innovation and scalable robotic solutions.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied AI applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.