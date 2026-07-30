Puerto Rico Distillery Opens in Historic Brunswick Building with Special Release Clandestino

BRUNSWICK, Md., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, the building at 402 5th Avenue has been a place where Brunswick residents worked, created, and built their community. Over the years it has served as a clothing factory, an umbrella factory, and a woodworking shop amongst other things. Now it begins a new chapter as the home of Puerto Rico Distillery. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the Cultura Plenera Cultural Center which opened in the building earlier this year.

Special release of Clandestino Añejo

"When looking where to relocate our distillery in Frederick, we were drawn to this building because it already had a story. For more than a hundred years it had been a place where people came to work, create, and build a future. We are honored to continue that tradition by combining efforts with Cultura Plenera to create spaces where people can experience Puerto Rican culture.

And we got lucky that Brunswick has a dynamic group of people in Brunswick Main Street and Brunswick Planning & Zoning that have been instrumental in our ability to reach this milestone." Angel Rivera

Visitors to the building will discover much more than handcrafted spirits. The Rivera family envisions the historic building as a welcoming gathering place where guests can learn about the history of Puerto Rican rum, experience traditional distilling methods, enjoy educational tastings, celebrate Puerto Rican music and culture, and connect through the warmth and hospitality that define the Island.

This summer, father-and-daughter team Angel and Crystal Rivera celebrate the opening of Puerto Rico Distillery's new home with the release of Clandestino Añejo. Only 218 individually numbered bottles were produced from a single bourbon whiskey barrel, making Clandestino Añejo the most exclusive release in the distillery's history. Founder supporters received first access starting on July 24, 2026, with the remaining bottles available to the public on August 1, 2026.

This release marks the first time Puerto Rico Distillery has aged its pitorro (Puerto Rican moonshine rum) in a bourbon whiskey barrel, creating a unique and distinctive expression that honors Puerto Rico's rich rum-making heritage while showcasing the innovation and craftsmanship of Maryland's growing craft spirits industry.

"For our family, this has never been just about making rum," said Angel Rivera. "It's about preserving traditions, honoring where we come from, and creating a place where people can experience a piece of Puerto Rico right here in Maryland."

The opening of Puerto Rico Distillery's new home marks more than a business expansion, it represents the next chapter in the life of one of Brunswick's historic buildings. When Puerto Rico Distillery opens its doors to visitors this fall, the Rivera family invites the community to experience an exceptional limited-edition spirit and everything that is wonderful about Puerto Rican culture.

Release Information

Product: Clandestino Añejo

Clandestino Añejo Founder Release: July 26, 2026

July 26, 2026 Public Release: August 1, 2026

August 1, 2026 Price: $75

$75 Production: 218 bottles produced from a single bourbon whiskey barrel

218 bottles produced from a single bourbon whiskey barrel Available: www.puertoricodistillery.com

About Puerto Rico Distillery

Puerto Rico Distillery is a family-owned craft distillery in Brunswick, Maryland, founded by father-and-daughter team Angel and Crystal Rivera. Inspired by Puerto Rico's moonshine tradition, the distillery crafts spirits that celebrate the Island's heritage while offering an immersive cultural experience. Housed in a restored century-old landmark, Puerto Rico Distillery embodies the belief that preserving culture and preserving history go hand in hand.

SOURCE Puerto Rico Distillery