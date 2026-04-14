PUFF CANNABIS CELEBRATES 4/20 WITH MASSIVE GIVEAWAY: WIN A TWO-YEAR LEASE ON YOUR CHOICE OF THREE LUXURY VEHICLES

TROY, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This April 20th, PUFF Cannabis is taking the high road by offering its community a life-changing opportunity. In honor of the global cannabis holiday, PUFF is hosting its most ambitious giveaway to date: a two-year lease on the winner's choice of three premium vehicles.

While 4/20 has evolved from a secret code shared among friends into a worldwide celebration of cannabis culture, PUFF Cannabis is shifting the ritual into high gear.

The Grand Prize: Choose Your Ride

The lucky winner of the PUFF 4/20 Giveaway will have the unique opportunity to select a two-year lease (Approximate Retail Value: $10,000) from a curated fleet of three distinct vehicles, ensuring the prize matches their personal style and needs:

GMC Terrain Elevation – Professional grade and versatile.

– Professional grade and versatile. GMC Sierra Elevation Double Cab – Power and performance for the road ahead.

– Power and performance for the road ahead. Buick Envision – Sleek, modern, and refined luxury.

How to Enter

To qualify for the sweepstakes, customers must visit any participating PUFF location on Monday, April 20, 2026, only.

Entry Requirement: Make a purchase of $100 or more (post-tax) .

Make a purchase of . Multiple Entries: For every $100 spent, customers earn an additional entry into the drawing.

For every $100 spent, customers earn an additional entry into the drawing. Eligibility: This promotion is open exclusively to Michigan residents.

"4/20 started as a simple connection between friends and grew into a global movement," said Nick Hannawa, Vice President/Chief Legal Counsel at PUFF Cannabis. "At PUFF, we wanted to honor those roots by giving back to the community that supports us every day. Giving away a two-year lease is our way of saying thank you and making this 4/20 truly unforgettable for one of our guests."

Company background:

PUFF was founded in 2019 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan. PUFF currently has 13 but the 12 locations, listed, are participating in the sweepstakes: Madison Heights, Traverse City, River Rouge, Bay City, Sturgis, Oscoda, Center Line, Kalamazoo, Hamtramck, Monroe, Menominee, and New Buffalo with plans to open additional locations. PUFF is a vertically integrated company combining dispensaries, processing, and cultivation and operates Monday through Sunday from 9am-9pm. For more information, go to www.shoppuff.com

The History of 4/20

Originally a coded meeting time popularized by the Grateful Dead community and later championed by High Times, 4/20 has transformed from a quiet ritual into a global holiday. It serves as a day of unity, celebration, and advocacy for cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.

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Mort Meisner 248-545-2222 or Kristin Schenden 248-895-5638

SOURCE Puff Cannabis Company