Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems 2016-2022: Technologies and Global Markets Report 2018

The market for pulmonary drug delivery systems is witnessing growth due to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD and other chronic illnesses. Other factors that are driving the growth of the market are the emergence of novel inhaler designs and increased use of non-invasive drug delivery methods.



Pulmonary drug delivery is an alternative to oral drug delivery. Pulmonary drug delivery is primarily advantageous for the treatment of respiratory diseases due to systemic administration via fast absorption by the alveolar region. The pulmonary drug delivery method depends on the development of simple, cost effective and easy to use devices.



These devices are designed to facilitate consistent drug delivery with increased lung penetration and multi-dosage facilities. Currently, manufacturers are concentrating on the development of small, portable devices that encourage higher patient compliance. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there were approximately 251 million people suffering from COPD globally in 2016.



It is estimated by the WHO that nearly 3.17 million deaths occurred in 2015 due to the disease itself. The primary cause of the disease is smoking tobacco. The growing number of smokers in developing economies is increasing the incidence of the disease.



Market Dynamics



Limitations/Challenges



Pulmonary Conditions and Therapies

Introduction to the Respiratory System

Market Driving Factors and Trends



Improved Patient Compliance and Ease of Use Leading to Adoption of Inhalation Products

Cost Pressure on Countries Imposing Adoption of Cost-Effective Devices

Rising Incidence of Asthma and COPD in Developing and Developed Regions

Market Restraints



Competition from Generics on the Rise Due to Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Products

Market Opportunities



Introduction of Smart Nebulizers

Regulation and Legislation

