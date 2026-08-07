Pulse Health Launches Pulse Media, Bringing Precision HCP Advertising to the Pulse Engagement Cloud

New offering combines targeted digital media with coordinated omnichannel outreach to improve healthcare professional engagement.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Health, a leading provider of cloud-based engagement technology for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Pulse Media, a precision HCP advertising platform that enables pharmaceutical brands to reach the right healthcare professionals with targeted digital media while connecting every campaign to a broader omnichannel engagement strategy.

For years, Pulse Health has helped pharmaceutical companies execute highly targeted email, CRM, automation, field force, and omnichannel engagement campaigns. As customer demand continued to grow, clients increasingly sought a single partner capable of managing both media activation and downstream engagement from one connected platform. Pulse Media was built to meet that need.

Unlike traditional digital advertising solutions that stop at impressions and clicks, Pulse Media gives marketers the ability to target healthcare professionals by NPI, specialty, geography, account, and audience segments while connecting campaign performance to actionable engagement across the Pulse ecosystem.

Recent customer campaigns have demonstrated the power of this coordinated approach. In one omnichannel campaign combining targeted HCP media with follow-up email engagement, Pulse Health achieved:

26% email open rate

13% click rate

51% click-to-open rate

5,277 targeted HCPs reached

The results reinforce what pharmaceutical marketers have increasingly discovered: media performs significantly better when it is integrated into a coordinated omnichannel strategy rather than managed as a standalone channel.

"Pulse Media is a natural evolution of our platform," said Brooke Alovis, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Health. "Our customers have seen firsthand how powerful coordinated omnichannel engagement can be. As those success stories have grown, so has the demand for a platform purpose-built for pharmaceutical marketers. Pulse Media gives brands the ability to activate precise audiences and seamlessly connect media with every other channel in their engagement strategy."

Pulse Media seamlessly integrates with the Pulse Engagement Cloud, giving pharmaceutical marketers a unified platform to plan, execute, and measure omnichannel campaigns. By connecting media activation with CRM, marketing automation, audience segmentation, and real-time analytics, brands can deliver more personalized, measurable engagement across the healthcare professional journey.

Together, Pulse Media and the Pulse Engagement Cloud provide pharmaceutical marketers with an integrated ecosystem for audience activation, media delivery, CRM, marketing automation, analytics, and omnichannel engagement.

"Pharmaceutical marketers shouldn't have to stitch together multiple vendors to execute connected campaigns," added Alovis. "Our goal is to provide one platform that helps brands identify the right HCPs, engage them through the right channels, measure what matters, and continuously optimize performance."

Pulse Media supports a wide range of pharmaceutical initiatives, including brand awareness campaigns, treatment education, webinar promotion, account-based marketing, product launches, message reinforcement, and sequential HCP engagement.

For more information about Pulse Media or to schedule a demo, visit www.pulsehealth.tech/pulse-media/

About Pulse Health

Pulse Health is a leading provider of cloud-based engagement technology for the life sciences industry. Its flagship platform, the Pulse Engagement Cloud, enables pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations to execute intelligent, data-driven omnichannel engagement through CRM, marketing automation, advanced segmentation, real-time analytics, and seamless integrations with leading healthcare technologies. Pulse Health's expanding portfolio also includes Pulse Media, HCP Data Licensing, Field Force Support, Sample Management, Creative Services, and strategic consulting solutions. Trusted by leading pharmaceutical brands, Pulse Health empowers organizations to identify, engage, and activate healthcare professionals with greater precision, scale, and measurable impact.

SOURCE Pulse Health