Punch'd Energy + Five Finger Death Punch: The Official Energy of the 20th Anniversary World Tour

The original patented caffeine gummy joins one of the biggest hard rock tours of the year, with free tour samples and a new Founding Membership built around the band's tenth album, Legacy

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Punch'd Energy, the original patented caffeine gummy, is the official sponsor of Five Finger Death Punch's 20th Anniversary World Tour, a 48-city North American run, produced by Live Nation, that continues through October 23 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. Throughout the tour, fans 18 and over can claim a free Punch'd Energy sample, shipped straight to their door, no purchase necessary.

Punch'd Energy is the official energy sponsor of Five Finger Death Punch's 20th Anniversary World Tour. Fans can grab a free sample at shows all tour long, and those who want more can join The Legacy Membership: 100 Punch'd gummies a month for $20, price locked for life, with a Founding Member number attached to it. Join now at punchdenergy.com/legacy.

Twenty years and ten albums in, Five Finger Death Punch just released Legacy, the defining album of their career. Current single "Eye of the Storm" delivered the band's 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, extending their own all-time record. Punch'd Energy brings the same no-compromise approach to energy. Every gummy carries 10 milligrams of natural caffeine from green coffee beans, so fans stack exactly the dose they want: one gummy or a whole pack, built to the milligram.

"We love this band, and we love what they stand for. Twenty years of refusing to water anything down is exactly how we make Punch'd," said John Pinelli, Chief Energy Officer of Punch'd Energy. "Real caffeine from green coffee beans, real fruit, ten milligrams at a time. You build your own dose, and you get after it. Life's hard. Punch back."

At shows across the tour, fans can scan the on-screen QR code, or grab a Punch'd postcard at the merch stand, to claim their free sample. The offer is open to U.S. residents 18 and older, limit one per address, while supplies last. Everyone else can find Punch'd at punchdenergy.com.

Fans who want more than a sample can join The Legacy Membership, a fan program built for this tour and named for the band's new album. Members receive 100 Punch'd Energy gummies a month, the brand's 10 x 10 Count Bundle, for $20 with free shipping, less than a third of the bundle's regular $29.99 price. The price is locked for as long as a member stays; if they ever cancel, the rate does not come back. Each Founding Member receives a sequential number and first access to everything Punch'd builds with the band going forward. Every free sample mailed during the tour also carries a Legacy Membership offer. The founding class closes when the tour does, October 23, with a final call through October 31 for samples that arrive after the last show. After that, it closes for good. Fans can join at punchdenergy.com/legacy.

The partnership runs deeper than a sponsorship. Zoltan Bathory, the band's founding guitarist, is an investor in Once Upon a Coconut, Punch'd Energy's sister brand under The Neighborhood Beverage Company.

"This one started with a friendship, not a media buy," said John Chiorando, CEO of The Neighborhood Beverage Company. "Zoltan and I have built things together across a few different worlds, and the through line is always the same: do it right or don't do it at all. That's how this band has operated for twenty years, and it's how we build our brands. Putting Punch'd on this tour was the easiest decision we've made all year."

"Our fans see through anything that isn't real, so real is the only thing we bring them. It's the same with every venture John and I build together: there's usually a patent, a real invention, or some new technology involved. We're interested in solving actual problems instead of just marketing around them. So when the Punch'd conversation started, there was nothing to debate. A brand called Punch'd and a band called Five Finger Death Punch on the same tour? Some partnerships you have to engineer. This one was already written," said Zoltan Bathory, founding guitarist of Five Finger Death Punch.

About Punch'd Energy

Punch'd Energy makes the original patented caffeine gummy: 10 milligrams of real caffeine from green coffee beans in every piece, real fruit flavor, no artificial sweeteners. One gummy or ten, every dose is built, not guessed. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Punch'd is available in 10 Count Pouches, 10 x 10 Count Bundles, and the 200-count Jar at punchdenergy.com. Punch'd Energy is a brand of The Neighborhood Beverage Company, parent of premium coconut water brand Once Upon a Coconut, whose investors include Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, and Five Finger Death Punch founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory.

About Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music. The band has accumulated more than 15 billion global streams and achieved 13 consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Their catalog includes 30 Top 10 rock hits, 18 Active Rock #1 singles, and more than a dozen RIAA certifications, including seven Gold or Platinum albums and a 2x-Platinum single. Throughout their career, Five Finger Death Punch has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Brian May of Queen, Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Steve Aoki, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jamey Jasta, and Brantley Gilbert. The band's impact extends beyond music. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was featured as a playable character in Call of Duty. Five Finger Death Punch has also supported numerous charitable causes, donating more than $1 million to organizations focused on veterans' and first responder issues, suicide prevention, youth homelessness, and more. The Association of the United States Army presented the band with its Soldier Appreciation Award, an honor only bestowed upon Elvis Presley before 5FDP. The City of Las Vegas proclaimed November 1 as "Five Finger Death Punch Day," while frontman Ivan Moody received the Key to the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for his charitable work in the community. Following extensive global touring for two decades, including appearances on Metallica's M72 World Tour, the band continues to expand its global reach. Their #1 collaboration with BABYMETAL, "The End," became the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at U.S. rock radio. In 2026, Five Finger Death Punch released #1 hit "Eye Of The Storm," the first single from their tenth studio album, Legacy, which was released on July 31, 2026.

Media Contact

Mick Olinik

punchdenergy.com

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SOURCE Punch'd Energy