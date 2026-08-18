Puori Launches Single-Ingredient Unflavored Whey Protein Powder

New PW1 Unflavored delivers 24g of grass-fed whey protein per serving with one ingredient and batch-level third-party testing for more than 200 contaminants

LARKSPUR, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puori, a natural supplement company known for clean, transparent products, today announced the launch of PWI Unflavored, a single-ingredient grass-fed whey protein powder made with only whey protein concentrate. Designed for consumers who want flavorless, high-quality protein, PW1 Unflavored sets a clear standard for simplicity, purity, and transparency.

PWI Unflavored

PW1 Unflavored delivers 24g of protein per serving, along with 12g of essential amino acids, 6g of branched-chain amino acids, incl. 2.7g of leucine to support muscle growth, maintenance, and recovery. Sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed cows in New Zealand the formula is non-GMO, hormone-free, unflavored, and produced without pesticides.

"Consumers are reading labels more carefully than ever, and many are frustrated by how processed and complicated protein powders have become," said Oliver Amdrup-Chamby, founder and CEO of Puori. "Across our protein line, we've focused on keeping formulas simple, purposeful, and as close to whole food as possible. PW1 Unflavored is the purest expression of that approach: one ingredient, no fillers, and no compromises."

Every batch of Puori PW1 Unflavored is third-party tested and certified by the Clean Label Project® against more than 200 contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and other environmental toxins. Puori publishes batch-level test results publicly, allowing consumers to scan the QR code on the product packaging or visit Puori's website to verify results for the specific batch in their hands.

The launch comes amid increased consumer scrutiny of the protein powder category. The Clean Label Project's Protein Powder Category Report tested 160 protein powders from 70 top-selling brands, representing 83% of the U.S. market. The report found that nearly half of products tested exceeded California Proposition 65 safety limits for heavy metals. Puori's Whey Protein was recognized as one of the "Clean 16" for its exceptionally low contaminant levels.

"The protein powder category has a trust problem," said Amdrup-Chamby. "Consumers should not have to wonder what else is in their daily protein supplement. By testing every batch and making the results public, we are giving people the information they need to make confident choices."

Puori remains the only supplement brand to receive the Clean Label Project Transparency Award, a distinction that reflects its industry-leading dedication to batch-level testing and public disclosure.

Puori PW1 Unflavored is available now at www.puori.com and Amazon.

About Puori

Puori was founded in 2009 to create clean, effective supplements that support long-term wellbeing. Every product is third-party tested for purity and transparency, with results available via QR code. From omega-3s to protein and vitamins, Puori helps people live healthier through science-backed, natural products. Learn more at www.puori.com.

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SOURCE Puori