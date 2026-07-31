Group revenue increased 9% year-on-year to USD 4.0 billion, driven by growing contributions from international operations and resilient performance across its insurance vertical

International operations contributed 33% of Group revenue

EBITDA increased 24% year-on-year to USD 782 million driven by growing contributions from higher-margin international operations

Net Profit increased 20% year on year to USD 337 Million

Patient activity across the UAE network strengthened, with hospital bed occupancy reaching 75% in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Holding PJSC ("PureHealth" or "the Group") (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026. The Group delivered a strong financial and operational performance during the first half of the year, primarily supported by continued momentum across its international Care (healthcare) platform and resilient growth in the Cover (insurance) vertical.

PureHealth Reports Net Profit of USD 337 Million in H1 2026

Group revenue increased 9% year-on-year to USD 4.0 billion, driven by continued expansion of PureHealth's international Care portfolio following the integration of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in Greece and Cyprus, alongside sustained growth in the Cover vertical in H1 2026. EBITDA increased 24% year-on-year to USD 782 million, reflecting the increasing contribution from higher-margin international operations and ongoing operational transformation across the Group in H1 2026. Net profit increased 20% year-on-year to USD 337 million in the same period.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "PureHealth's performance in the first half of 2026 reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and the disciplined execution of our vision to build a globally diversified healthcare group with a resilient portfolio and a strong financial foundation. As our international operations continue to expand alongside our established leadership in the UAE, we remain focused on strengthening the resilience of our business, diversifying our earnings base, and reinforcing the foundations for sustainable long-term growth. We will continue to maintain disciplined capital allocation, directing investments towards opportunities that advance our strategic priorities and enhance our ability to create sustainable value for our shareholders and the communities we serve."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, commented: "The first half of the year demonstrated the strength and resilience of our integrated platform model, delivering profitable growth across our business. Our international portfolio continued to scale, insurance maintained strong momentum, and patient activity across our UAE network grew in the second quarter. At the same time, we continued to invest in advanced clinical capabilities, digital front door of PURA, AI-enabled technologies and capacity expansion across our ecosystem. These investments are strengthening the quality of services we provide today while positioning PureHealth for its next phase of growth."

Financial & Operational Highlights Across the Care and Cover Verticals

International (Care): Revenue increased 56% year-on-year to USD 1.3 billion in H1 2026, primarily reflecting the consolidation of HHG alongside continued underlying growth across Circle Health. EBITDA increased 65% year-on-year to USD 300 million in H1 2026, with EBITDA margin expanding to 22.2%, highlighting the margin-accretive nature of the Group's international portfolio. Circle Health in the UK continued to deliver solid underlying performance, with revenue increasing 6.3% year-on-year, supported by a greater proportion of higher-acuity and more complex inpatient procedures. HHG maintained strong momentum across Greece and Cyprus, with patient volumes increasing 6% year-on-year, driven primarily by outpatient growth in H1 2026. International operations accounted for 33% of Group revenue during H1 2026, strengthening PureHealth's geographic diversification and earnings resilience.

UAE (Care): Revenue registered USD 1.6 billion in H1 2026. Patient activity strengthened through the second quarter, supported by heightened patient activity across the network. Outpatient volumes increased 7% year-on-year and inpatient volumes increased 10%, while bed occupancy across UAE hospitals increased to 75% in H1 2026. EBITDA increased 7% year-on-year to USD 332 million, reflecting improved underlying operational performance, stronger patient activity and continued cost discipline across the business in H1 2026.

Insurance (Cover): Revenue increased 10% year-on-year to USD 1.1 billion. Gross Written Premium increased 13% year-on-year to USD 1.5 billion, supported by strong renewals, disciplined underwriting, and continued new business growth in H1 2026. The number of insured members increased 4% year-on-year to 3.4 million, while Daman's Property & Casualty business continued to build momentum, generating approximately USD 22 million in Gross Written Premium during H1 2026 as all product lines gained market traction. In June, Daman was assigned an A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) by Moody's Ratings with a stable outlook. The A1 rating, the highest IFSR assigned by Moody's to a UAE insurer, reinforces Daman's financial strength, market leadership, and resilient business model.

Key Strategic Updates

PureHealth launched the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre (ADHRC), an integrated clinical research division that consolidates all research activities across PureHealth's Abu Dhabi hospitals, primary care clinics, and advanced laboratories.

PureHealth partnered with one of UAE's largest real estate developers Aldar Properties, to integrate healthcare, preventive wellness, and longevity-focused living into future communities across the UAE.

PureHealth launched the University of Nicosia (UNIC) campus in Athens, advancing its integrated care, research, and education strategy in Europe.

PureHealth marked the groundbreaking of the SEHA New Corniche Hospital for Women and Newborns, a landmark 108,000-square-metre healthcare development featuring 357 beds, with construction now underway.

PureHealth performed the GCC's first craniopagus twins separation procedure in Abu Dhabi, showcasing its excellence in complex and specialised care.

PureHealth launched SAKINA for Children, a dedicated mental health network designed to deliver specialised services for children and adolescents across the UAE.

PureHealth continued advancing AI-enabled transformation across the Group, with HHG commencing the rollout of PureNet, PureHealth's in-house developed healthcare cloud, to enhance clinical integration across its international network.

Rafed expanded AI-powered sourcing capabilities enhancing its operational KPIs, while PureCS accelerated enterprise-wide automation and AI adoption across core business functions.

Circle Health expanded outpatient and diagnostic capacity across its network while strengthening specialist capabilities through deployment of a second 'Da Vinci 5' robotic surgical system, expansion of robotic orthopaedics, and continued investment in complex surgery and diagnostic infrastructure.

Circle completed the world's first AutoPlan-enabled total knee arthroplasty using the VELYS™ robotic system. The inaugural case was at The Park Hospital and showcases Circle's leadership in complex orthopaedics.

HHG expanded advanced diagnostic capabilities, hospital infrastructure and specialised services, including new Pulmonary Nodule Centres, One-Day Clinics, and internationally accredited IVF and medical training capabilities.

Daman continued expanding its Property & Casualty platform, broadening its multi-line insurance offering while maintaining underwriting discipline and operational readiness for future growth.

SEHA and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) expanded advanced diagnostic services, specialised clinical programmes and high-acuity care, including advanced oncology, cardiology, trauma and robotic surgery capabilities.

SEHA became the first healthcare provider in the UAE to offer histotripsy technology, an advanced non-invasive treatment for liver tumours at SEHA Tawam Hospital.

Outlook

Following a strong first half of 2026, PureHealth remains confident in its medium-term growth trajectory and is reaffirming its strategic and financial targets. The Group continues to benefit from an increasingly diversified earnings base, with its international healthcare platform, expanding insurance business, and resilient UAE operations providing multiple drivers of sustainable growth. Looking ahead, PureHealth expects continued momentum across its international portfolio as recent acquisitions mature, operational synergies deepen, and investments in specialised clinical capabilities continue to enhance returns. In the UAE, the Group expects underlying activity to remain healthy, supported by growing demand, expanded capacity, and an increasing focus on higher-acuity services. At the same time, Daman will continue scaling its Property & Casualty business while maintaining underwriting discipline and strengthening its multi-line insurance platform.

SOURCE PureHealth