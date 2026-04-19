PureHealth Research GLP-1 Supplements Blend African Mango and Green Coffee Extract for Daily Satiety Support

MANASSAS, Va., April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research has expanded its line of natural GLP-1 supplements, combining clinically studied botanical extracts designed to help promote healthy satiety signaling and daily metabolic function. Each formula is doctor-approved, naturally sourced, and built for people who want to work with their body's own biology rather than against it.

Meet GLP-1 – Your Body's Built-In Appetite Regulator

GLP-1 is a hormone the body produces naturally after eating. It signals the brain that enough food has been consumed, helping to regulate appetite and promote a comfortable sense of fullness. When this signaling pathway functions well, managing daily cravings becomes more intuitive.

In developing the best GLP-1 supplements in its lineup, PureHealth Research focused on bioavailable botanicals with meaningful research behind them. African Mango extract has been studied for its potential role in supporting normal appetite regulation, while Green Coffee Extract – rich in chlorogenic acids – has been researched for its ability to promote healthy metabolic function. Together, these ingredients may help nourish the body's own satiety pathways from within.

The Support Inside Every Serving

Optimizes satiety and feelings of fullness – key botanical extracts may help the body respond more effectively to its own hunger-regulating signals throughout the day.

– key botanical extracts may help the body respond more effectively to its own hunger-regulating signals throughout the day. Promotes healthy metabolic function – Green Coffee Extract provides chlorogenic acids that may aid normal glucose metabolism and everyday energy balance.

– Green Coffee Extract provides chlorogenic acids that may aid normal glucose metabolism and everyday energy balance. Assists in managing daily cravings – African Mango may help support the hormonal signals involved in appetite awareness, making it easier to stay on track.

Explore the Full GLP-1 Collection

Curious what targeted botanical support for your body's natural fullness signals could do for your daily routine? Explore PureHealth Research's full line of GLP-1 supplements and discover which formula fits where you are in your wellness journey.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research is a wellness company committed to premium, naturally sourced supplements backed by rigorous third-party testing. Every formula is developed with transparency and science at its core – made for people who want clean, trustworthy products that match their commitment to long-term health. Made by Nature. Backed by Science. Approved by Doctors.

PureHealth Research

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10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC