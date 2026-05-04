PureHealth Research Highlights Horse Chestnut and Diosmin in Advanced Supplements for Vein Health

MANASSAS, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research is highlighting the science behind Horse Chestnut and Diosmin in its advanced line of vascular support formulas. Crafted to help maintain healthy circulation, vascular elasticity, and daily leg comfort, these botanically driven formulations offer meaningful, inside-out support for long-term vascular wellness.

What Aging Does to Your Veins

Veins work against gravity every single day – and over time, that effort adds up. As the body ages, venous tone and valve efficiency may gradually decline, making it harder for blood to move efficiently upward from the lower extremities. The result could be occasional heaviness, puffiness, or that familiar end-of-day fatigue in the legs that so many adults know well.

In developing our premium supplements for vein health, our medical team focused on bioavailable botanicals that support vascular integrity from the inside out. Horse Chestnut and Diosmin are two of the most extensively researched plant-based compounds available for vascular support – working together to maintain healthy venous tone, promote microcirculation, and help the body manage normal fluid balance in the lower extremities.

Rather than masking discomfort, this inside-out botanical approach supports the underlying vascular structures that keep circulation moving day after day.

Key Benefits

Supports healthy vascular tone and normal upward circulation using Horse Chestnut extract.

Promotes vein elasticity and healthy microcirculation with bioavailable Diosmin.

Assists in maintaining normal fluid balance to encourage everyday leg comfort.

Explore the Science

Legs that feel light and comfortable shouldn't be an afterthought. Discover the medical research behind PureHealth Research's botanical approach to vascular wellness and find the right daily formula for your circulation goals. Browse the full collection of supplements for vein health and take the first step toward feeling your best from the ground up.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research formulates premium supplements under the guidance of medical experts, combining rigorous third-party lab testing with science-backed natural sourcing. Every product is manufactured in cGMP-certified, US-based facilities – ensuring the purity, potency, and transparency that health-conscious consumers rely on.

PureHealth Research LLC

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+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC