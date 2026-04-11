PureHealth Research Introduces Acid Reflux Supplements Built Around Dual-Action Gastric Support

MANASSAS, Va., April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research, a trusted leader in evidence-based nutritional formulations, has announced its premier line of acid reflux supplements designed to support natural gastric repair. Where most solutions focus on temporary symptom relief, these formulations address the gastric environment directly – combining two clinically studied compounds with distinct and complementary mechanisms of action.

How Dual-Action Gastric Support Works

Millions of Americans manage occasional heartburn without ever addressing the underlying gastric environment. PureHealth Research acid reflux supplements are built on two compounds that work at different layers of that environment simultaneously:

Sodium Alginate (The Barrier): A naturally derived polysaccharide sourced from brown seaweed, Sodium Alginate reacts with stomach acid to form a viscous gel – commonly referred to as an " alginate raft " – that sits at the gastric surface. This physical barrier may help address the upward movement of stomach contents into the esophagus following meals, without altering gastric pH.



A naturally derived polysaccharide sourced from brown seaweed, Sodium Alginate reacts with stomach acid to form a viscous gel – commonly referred to as an " " – that sits at the gastric surface. This physical barrier may help address the upward movement of stomach contents into the esophagus following meals, without altering gastric pH. Zinc L-Carnosine (The Repair Support): A chelated compound combining the mineral zinc with the dipeptide L-carnosine, Zinc L-Carnosine has been studied for its capacity to promote the stability of the gastric mucosal lining. The compound may adhere to tissue sites within the gastric wall, assisting the local environment conducive to mucosal integrity and normal tissue maintenance.

Formulated for Efficacy

PureHealth Research approaches every formula the same way: start with the science, select clinically researched ingredients at bioavailable forms and meaningful amounts, then validate through rigorous quality control. The integration of Sodium Alginate and Zinc L-Carnosine reflects a systems-based approach – addressing both the physical barrier function and the mucosal support layer in a single formulation. Each batch is produced in a cGMP-compliant facility and undergoes third-party testing to verify ingredient potency and label accuracy.

Finding the Best Acid Reflux Supplements

For those evaluating the best acid reflux supplements available, the collection provides formulation depth that standard antacid alternatives do not – built around specific biological mechanisms and tested to meet the brand's exacting standards before they ever reach a customer.

Explore the full collection at the PureHealth Research acid reflux supplements collection today. PureHealth Research creates premium, science-backed nutritional supplements to help people live with more energy, clarity, and confidence – naturally.

PureHealth Research LLC

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC