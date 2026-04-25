PureHealth Research Liver Health Herbal Supplements Deliver Milk Thistle for Optimal Enzyme Defense

MANASSAS, Va., April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research has spotlighted its premium line of liver health herbal supplements, formulated to promote the body's natural filtration pathways and everyday enzyme support. Each formula brings together scientifically studied botanicals designed to maintain optimal liver cell health and daily metabolic balance – without harsh cleanses or fad detoxes.

What Does Your Liver Actually Do – And How Could Herbs Help?

Your liver does a lot of heavy lifting every single day. It filters your blood, helps break down the food you eat, produces bile for fat digestion, and keeps your metabolism running smoothly. But modern diets and everyday environmental stressors could put extra demand on this system over time – and that's when you may start to feel the difference.

That's where plant-based support comes in. In developing our top-tier liver health herbal supplements, our medical team focused on highly bioavailable Milk Thistle extracts as the formulation cornerstone. Milk Thistle contains an active compound called Silymarin – one of the most studied botanicals for supporting healthy liver enzyme activity, antioxidant defense, and everyday liver cell health. Paired with complementary botanicals like Turmeric Root and Dandelion Root, the formula takes a well-rounded approach to daily liver wellness.

What Could These Supplements Do for You?

Supports the body's natural detoxification and daily filtration processes.

Promotes healthy liver enzyme function and antioxidant defense using Milk Thistle.

Assists in protecting liver cells against normal, everyday oxidative stress.

Ready to Learn More?

Discover the botanical science behind our formulations and find the right daily formula for your wellness routine. Visit PureHealth Research to explore our full line of liver health herbal supplements and see what sets each ingredient apart.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research develops doctor-approved, science-backed supplement formulas using natural, responsibly sourced ingredients. Every product is manufactured in a cGMP-certified, FDA-registered US facility and undergoes rigorous third-party testing for purity and potency – with no gluten, dairy, soy, or GMOs.

PureHealth Research LLC

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+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC