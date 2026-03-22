PureHealth Research Lymph System Support Wins 2026 Supplement Trailblazer NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West

MANASSAS, Va., March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research's Lymph System Support has won the 2026 Supplement Trailblazer NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

Presented by New Hope Network, the NEXTY Awards recognize products that meet the highest standards of innovation, inspiration, and integrity across the natural products industry. The Lymph System Support supplement was chosen from nearly 1,000 nominations spanning 37 categories, with only 37 winners named at the ceremony on March 5.

How the Lymph System Support Formula Addresses a Gap in Holistic Wellness

The lymphatic system is responsible for immune cell circulation, fluid balance, and metabolic waste removal. When it functions poorly, the effects show up as persistent swelling, sluggish immunity, and impaired detoxification. PureHealth Research's vegan, non-GMO formula features eight plant-based ingredients that work synergistically to support these processes. Three stand at the core:

Cleavers extract: , traditionally used to promote healthy lymph node function and lymphatic circulation

, traditionally used to promote healthy lymph node function and lymphatic circulation Bromelain: (derived from pineapple), which supports tissue comfort and natural drainage

(derived from pineapple), which supports tissue comfort and natural drainage Kelp: (fucoxanthin-rich seaweed), which promotes optimal lymphatic function and healthy fluid movement

Echinacea purpurea, dandelion, burdock root, rutin, and lemon peel complete the formulation, each contributing targeted support for immune activity, fluid excretion, and vessel integrity.

The Supplement Trailblazer category specifically rewards formulas that demonstrate scientific rigor, cutting-edge formulation, or address conditions not yet widely recognized. Industry judges selected the Lymph System Support supplement for doing all three, bringing a clean, plant-based solution to a system that mainstream wellness has long overlooked.

"Winning a NEXTY Award validates what our team has worked toward since this formula's inception: making lymphatic health accessible, trusted, and grounded in real science," said the PureHealth Research product development team.

Discover the full science behind the award-winning formula at PureHealth Research's official Lymph System Support product page.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research produces science-backed nutritional supplements in the United States, utilizing facilities that follow strict cGMP practices. All formulas are doctor-approved and designed for premium quality, purity, and potency. Want to know more about the award we won for our manufacturing standards? You can read more at the PureHealth Research blog .

PureHealth Research

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC