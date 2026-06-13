PureHealth Research Utilizes Bioavailable Cranberry and Astragalus in Premium Natural Supplements for Kidney Health

MANASSAS, Va., June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research today addressed the growing demand for proactive kidney wellness with its collection of science-backed renal health formulas. The products draw on carefully selected ingredients – including Turmeric, Magnesium, and Probiotics – to support healthy kidney function, fluid balance and the body's natural filtration processes.

Supporting the Body's Natural Filtration System

The kidneys are the body's primary filtration system, working continuously to remove cellular waste, maintain fluid balance, regulate electrolyte levels, and support overall wellness. Over time, aging, everyday lifestyle habits, and environmental stressors could place added demands on normal kidney function.

To support optimal renal wellness, PureHealth Research formulates its premium natural supplements for kidney health with carefully selected nutrients and botanical compounds – including Turmeric (Curcumin), Magnesium and Probiotics – that work together to promote healthy renal function, antioxidant support and hydration balance.

Key Benefits

Healthy Filtration Support: Utilizes targeted nutrients and botanical compounds to support the kidneys' natural ability to filter cellular waste and maintain healthy function.

Utilizes targeted nutrients and botanical compounds to support the kidneys' natural ability to filter cellular waste and maintain healthy function. Fluid & Electrolyte Balance: Delivers ingredients such as Magnesium to help support healthy hydration and electrolyte regulation throughout the body.

Delivers ingredients such as Magnesium to help support healthy hydration and electrolyte regulation throughout the body. Antioxidant Protection: Features Curcumin from Turmeric to help support the body's natural defenses against oxidative stress and promote renal tissue wellness.

The science behind this targeted nutritional approach to kidney wellness and healthy aging continues to grow. To see how the right nutrients could support the body's natural filtration processes and fluid balance, explore PureHealth Research's natural supplements for kidney health.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research is dedicated to advancing proactive health through science-backed nutrition. Each formula is approved by credentialed medical experts and tested by independent third-party laboratories for purity, potency, and heavy metals, then manufactured in US-based, cGMP-certified facilities using natural, non-GMO ingredients that are dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free.

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PureHealth Research LLC

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC