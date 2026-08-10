Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Launches FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit

How the FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit Works

When a dog or cat has diarrhea, pet owners want to act fast so their pet can feel better as soon as possible and keep their pet's gut healthy long after. The FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit meets this need in two steps:

Step 1: Administer a FortiFlora Response stick pack every eight hours for up to 72 hours to help firm loose stools and soothe your pet's GI tract. The liver-flavored powder contains kaolin and pectin and can be given with food — just add it to your pet's bowl. No pills or paste required.

Administer a FortiFlora Response stick pack every eight hours for up to 72 hours to help firm loose stools and soothe your pet's GI tract. The liver-flavored powder contains kaolin and pectin and can be given with food — just add it to your pet's bowl. No pills or paste required. Step 2: Switch to daily use of the included FortiFlora sachets to help maintain healthy intestinal balance. Formulated with Enterococcus lactis SF68, the single-strain probiotic clinically studied and trusted by veterinarians, FortiFlora sachets help promote healthy digestive and immune systems, providing the daily support your pet needs long after their diarrhea has passed.

FortiFlora sachets are the #1 veterinarian-recommended probiotic brand to support digestive health1, backed by 20 years of scientific excellence. After completing the kit, pet owners should continue giving their pet FortiFlora daily to help maintain ongoing digestive and immune health.

"No one wants their pet to be uncomfortable, and diarrhea can be stressful for pets and owners," said Martha Cline, DVM, DACVIM, Purina Veterinary Nutritionist. "The FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit gives pet owners a clear, two-step plan, rooted in the same probiotic veterinarians have trusted for 20 years."

When Should You Call the Vet About Your Pet's Diarrhea?

Using the FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit is one way for pet owners to help their pet through occasional diarrhea, but Dr. Cline offers a few additional tips to keep in mind:

Monitor for additional symptoms : Watch for signs that warrant a vet visit, including vomiting, changes in your pet's appetite or energy, or diarrhea that does not improve within three days or gets worse at any time.

: Watch for signs that warrant a vet visit, including vomiting, changes in your pet's appetite or energy, or diarrhea that does not improve within three days or gets worse at any time. Characterize the diarrhea : The more detail you can give your vet, the better. Note the frequency, whether there's blood or mucus, and any straining. The Purina Pro Plan Fecal Scoring Chart is a helpful tool for describing what you're seeing.

: The more detail you can give your vet, the better. Note the frequency, whether there's blood or mucus, and any straining. The Purina Pro Plan Fecal Scoring Chart is a helpful tool for describing what you're seeing. Consider a fecal sample : Bringing one to your vet helps screen for parasites, a common cause of diarrhea in dogs.

: Bringing one to your vet helps screen for parasites, a common cause of diarrhea in dogs. Ask about diet changes: A temporary switch to a highly digestible or fiber-enhanced diet may help. Confirm with your vet before making any changes.

Available Now, No Prescription Required

The FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit is available for dogs and cats for purchase on Amazon, Chewy and at VetDirect.com, or through your veterinarian. Each kit contains the appropriate number of FortiFlora Response stick packs for your pet's size, plus five FortiFlora sachets for ongoing support. Suggested retail pricing:

Cats and small dogs: $34.99 SRP

Medium dogs: $38.99 SRP

Large dogs: $42.99 SRP

Keep the FortiFlora Diarrhea Response Kit on hand so you're ready to respond the moment occasional diarrhea strikes. For more information, visit purina.com/pro-plan-vet/supplements/fortiflora.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

1 Online survey among all qualified US veterinarians who indicated brand as one of 1-3 brands recommended, Q4 2025.

SOURCE Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements