PuroClean Targets Greensboro and Durham for Strategic Franchise Expansion

Six Available North Carolina Territories for Entrepreneurs Seeking a Scalable, Needs-Based Business Opportunity

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading international property restoration and remediation franchise, has announced plans to expand throughout North Carolina, with six available territories across Greensboro and Durham.

PuroClean truck driving through Greensboro

The brand is seeking qualified entrepreneurs to meet the growing demand for restoration and remediation services throughout Central North Carolina. In addition to everyday emergencies such as burst pipes, appliance leaks, sewage backups, mold growth, and fire or smoke damage, PuroClean Franchise Owners in North Carolina can maximize revenue by responding to residential and commercial losses caused by severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes.

From Greensboro's manufacturing and logistics hubs to Durham's healthcare and life sciences sector, PuroClean equips Franchise Owners with the resources and strategic relationships to compete at the highest level for lucrative commercial losses across the region.

"Investing in a PuroClean franchise is a strategic opportunity to enter a needs-based industry with year-round demand," said Brandon Mangual, Vice President of Franchise Development. "As a full-service restoration franchise, PuroClean gives Franchise Owners in Greensboro and Durham the ability to serve both residential and commercial customers across multiple revenue streams, creating a diversified business positioned to capture greater market share."

With populations exceeding 300,000, continued residential and commercial growth, and regular exposure to disruptive weather, Greensboro and Durham represent high-impact markets where professional restoration providers play an essential role. As The Paramedics of Property Damage®, PuroClean Franchise Owners help homeowners, business owners, hospitals, hotels, multi-tenant retail locations, warehouses, and others recover from water, fire, mold, biohazard, and other unexpected property damage, minimizing disruption and providing dependable support during challenging circumstances.

Operating a restoration business with PuroClean provides access to national and commercial partnerships, specialized training, and strong industry relationships to build an essential, scalable business. Through a dedicated Commercial Operations Team and a unique open territory model, PuroClean Franchise Owners can leverage their relationships and the strength of the brand to pursue opportunities wherever they arise, even beyond the boundaries of their assigned territories.

"With new jobs comes population growth, and with population growth comes more homes, commercial buildings, and ultimately more demand for restoration services. As a North Carolina native, I've watched this growth firsthand. It's a fantastic place to build a long-term business," said Jackson Popielarcheck, Owner of PuroClean of Northeast Raleigh. "My experience with PuroClean has been incredible. Whether it's operations, estimating, marketing, large loss strategy, or simply learning from other Franchise Owners, there is always someone willing to help."

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean continues expanding into strategically identified markets with strong demand for restoration and remediation services. Ideal franchise candidates include trade professionals, insurance adjusters, veterans, and corporate executives. What unites them is the desire to own a purpose-driven business backed by a trusted support system. PuroClean Franchise Owners benefit from a recession-resistant model, strong community impact, and the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbors.

For more information about franchising opportunities, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean