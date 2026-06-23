Purple Drop Launches A Clean Label Chicha Morada Built for American Shelves

Rooted in thousands of years of Andean tradition and one Peruvian family's recipe, the ready-to-drink beverage brings an ancient favorite to modern consumers.

DANBURY, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Drop, the recently launched ready-to-drink chicha morada brand, today announced its expansion into the Connecticut and New York metropolitan areas. Crafted with real Peruvian purple corn, sweetened with agave and containing less sugar than other ready-to-drink chicha morada, Purple Drop offers a modern take on one of Peru's most iconic super drinks.

Purple Drop, the ready-to-drink chica morada

Purple Drop enters the market amid growing demand for clean-label beverages, functional ingredients, and globally inspired flavors. Made with an authentic spice profile inspired by the founders' family recipe, the beverage contains no artificial colors or flavors, with clean ingredients.

The timing reflects a fundamental shift in what American consumers are reaching for. According to NIQ data, multicultural beverages are growing at 1.4x the rate of the total beverage market, and 82% of that growth is coming from brand-new buyers, signaling broad mainstream appetite rather than a niche trend. American consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly seeking beverages rooted in cultural authenticity, with research consistently showing that "globally inspired" has become one of the top flavor drivers in the RTD category.

Chicha morada has been brewed in the Andes for thousands of years, predating the Inca Empire itself. Woven into both ceremonial traditions and daily life, the beverage was enjoyed long before Spanish explorers arrived on Peruvian shores.

Now, a Danbury couple is introducing this treasured Peruvian tradition to American consumers in a convenient, ready-to-drink format.

Purple Drop was co-founded by Maria and Roger Velasquez, whose story began around a kitchen table in Lima, Peru. Roger grew up drinking chicha morada at family meals and celebrations, while Maria discovered the beverage through Roger's mother, who prepared it from a cherished family recipe. Inspired by its distinctive flavor and cultural significance, the couple set out to create a version that honored its heritage while meeting the expectations of today's label-conscious consumer.

"Roger grew up with this drink at his family's table in Lima," says Maria. "It's part of his childhood and part of who he is. When his mother made it for me for the first time, I didn't understand why something this delicious, this rooted in thousands of years of history, had never made it onto an American shelf the right way. The versions I could find weren't made as she made it. Purple Drop is our answer to that, built with her recipe, her blessing, and Roger's heritage at the center of it."

The beverage's origins trace back to pre-Inca civilizations, where purple corn was cultivated throughout the Andes for both sustenance and ceremony. Today, Peruvian purple corn remains one of the country's most celebrated agricultural products and is prized for its naturally occurring anthocyanins, the same compounds responsible for the rich colors found in foods such as blueberries and red grapes.

Purple Drop enters a category ripe for disruption. The chicha morada market is projected to grow at over 8% annually, yet until now no clean, modern RTD version existed on American retail shelves. The U.S. chicha morada market is estimated at $55–$70 million in 2026, projected to reach $60–$75 million by 2027, a window that Purple Drop is uniquely positioned to own as the first modern, clean-label chicha morada built for American retail.

Purple Drop was recently named one of Startup CPG's "13 Female-Founded Beverage Brands You Might Not Know But Should," a curated national recognition of breakout independent beverage companies to watch in 2026, as well as semifinalists at BevNET Live Showdown this year and finalists at Naturally X Fresh Direct The FreshPitch: A Brand Pitch & Discovery Event.

About Purple Drop:

Purple Drop is a female-founded ready-to-drink beverage company reimagining chicha morada, the ancient Peruvian purple corn drink, for the modern American consumer. Built from a Peruvian family recipe and made with real, clean-label ingredients, Purple Drop bridges thousands of years of Andean heritage and modern wellness in every can. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, Purple Drop launched on May 25, 2026, and is available online at www.thepurpledrop.com. Follow @heypurpledrop on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Web: www.thepurpledrop.com

SOURCE Purple Drop