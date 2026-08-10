Purple Innovation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Showroom Revenue Up 16.6% and Comparable Revenue Up 18%

GAAP Net Loss of $3.2 Million in the Second Quarter

Adjusted EBITDA Improves $4.4 Million to $2.1 Million

Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company whose mattresses promise to give you "less pain, better sleep," today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"The second quarter demonstrated continued progress in the areas we can control, even as industry conditions remained challenging and we fell short of our top-line expectations," said Rob DeMartini, CEO of Purple Innovation. "Our direct-to-consumer business grew, led by another strong quarter in showrooms, while e-commerce trends improved sequentially for the third consecutive quarter. GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared with last year, including the benefit from tariff refunds."

"These results reinforce that Purple is operating from a stronger and more disciplined foundation. We remain focused on helping consumers better understand why the GelFlex Grid is different, strengthening the experience across our direct channels, advancing our innovation pipeline and maintaining the cost discipline that is supporting improved profitability and cash generation in a difficult demand environment."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter 2026 net revenue was $98.3 million, down 6.5% compared to $105.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by lower wholesale revenue, partially offset by strong growth in showroom revenue.

Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 3.4%, reflecting a 16.6% increase in showroom revenue and a 1.4% decrease in e-commerce revenue. Wholesale revenue decreased 19.1% to $37.4 million, compared with $46.2 million in the prior-year period. The decrease reflected a $5.3 million increase in certain payments to customers and a manufacturer under common control and a $3.5 million decrease in wholesale sales volume related to lower industry demand.

Gross profit increased 4.5% to $44.4 million, compared to $42.5 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 45.2%, an increase of approximately 470 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to the $5.3 million tariff refund.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, the Company changed the presentation of costs associated with merchant credit-card processing fees and third-party consumer-financing fees from being presented in cost of revenues to now being presented in marketing and sales costs. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current presentation. This reclassification had no impact on previously reported revenue, operating loss, net loss, adjusted EBITDA or cash flow. The reclassification increases GAAP gross margin in the second quarter by approximately 500 basis points, with a corresponding 500 basis point increase in marketing and sales expense.

Second quarter operating expenses were $48.7 million, down approximately 14.3% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by the absence of restructuring related costs incurred in the prior year period, lower employee related expenses and professional services and all other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in advertising spending.

GAAP Net Loss for the second quarter was $3.2 million, a $14.1 million improvement versus the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.1 million, an improvement of $4.4 million from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $23.3 million, compared with $24.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

Net inventories as of June 30, 2026, totaled $55.4 million, down 7.2% compared to December 31, 2025. Cashflow from operating activities YTD as of June 30, 2026 was $3.6M, a $30.7 million improvement over the prior year's same period.

Nasdaq Listing Update

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Purple Innovation has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Accordingly, the previously disclosed bid price deficiency matter has been closed.

2026 Outlook

Given the continued softness in the category, particularly in wholesale, we are lowering our revenue guidance in the range of $420 million to $440 million. Importantly, the continued strength of our DTC business, coupled with our cost discipline, gives us confidence in our ability to deliver adjusted EBITDA of $20 million to $25 million for fiscal 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Purple Innovation, Inc. will host a live conference call to discuss financial results today, Monday, August 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 833-461-5787 (domestic) or 585-542-9983 (international) and enter Conference ID 765 786 843. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.purple.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for one year.

About Purple

Purple exists to help people get the best sleep of their lives — by reducing pain, deepening sleep, and unlocking the potential for brighter dawns and better days. At the center of that mission is our signature innovation, the GelFlex Grid®. Originally developed in medical settings to support the body in its most vulnerable moments, the GelFlex Grid delivers a one-of-a-kind combination of pressure relief, alignment, and temperature balance that helps people fall asleep easier, stay asleep longer, and wake up with less pain.

That same comfort technology extends beyond mattresses into pillows, bedding, and cushions designed to make everyday life feel a little lighter and a lot more comfortable. Because when pain eases and sleep improves, everything else gets better too — your energy, your outlook, and your ability to show up for the moments that matter.

Less pain. Better sleep.

Learn more at www.purple.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our innovation pipeline, our ability to improve profitability, manage costs, generate cash, and optimize our business, the expansion of and benefits to us from our commercial relationships, our ability to drive profitable growth and create shareholder value, and our outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in economic, financial and end-market conditions in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in raw material prices and cost of labor; the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; competitive pressures, including the need for technology improvement, successful new product development and introduction; changes in consumer demand, including pullbacks in consumer spending; disruptions to our manufacturing processes; and the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026, and in our other filings made with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring costs. Management believes that the use of such non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2026, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock-based compensation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Investor Contact:

Stacy Turnof, Edelman Smithfield

[email protected]

917-362-2581

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited – in thousands, except for par value)



June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,300



$ 24,345

Accounts receivable, net



26,229





41,272

Inventories



55,397





59,725

Prepaid expenses



4,131





5,487

Other current assets



5,418





5,891

Total current assets



114,475





136,720

Property and equipment, net



73,763





77,961

Operating lease right-of-use assets



64,424





67,271

Intangible assets, net



5,909





6,346

Other long-term assets



5,925





7,961

Total assets

$ 264,496



$ 296,259



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 41,186



$ 40,312

Accrued compensation



3,818





7,673

Customer prepayments



4,035





5,276

Accrued rebates and allowances



11,633





13,416

Accrued warranty liabilities – current portion



8,135





7,141

Operating lease obligations – current portion



16,967





17,366

Related party debt – current portion



127,006





—

Other current liabilities



6,934





10,339

Total current liabilities



219,714





101,523

Related party debt, net of current portion



—





111,305

Accrued warranty liabilities, net of current portion



20,030





19,570

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion



71,209





75,616

Warrant liabilities



15,715





16,150

Other long-term liabilities



1,628





1,764

Total liabilities



328,296





325,928

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)















Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 210,000 shares authorized; 4,353 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 4,330 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025



4





4

Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 90,000 shares authorized; 7 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025



—





—

Additional paid-in capital



595,280





595,589

Accumulated deficit



(659,051)





(625,280)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.



(63,767)





(29,687)

Noncontrolling interest



(33)





18

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(63,800)





(29,669)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 264,496



$ 296,259



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues, net

$ 98,270



$ 105,100



$ 194,000



$ 209,271

Cost of revenues:































Cost of revenues



53,857





62,509





109,366





120,101

Cost of revenues - restructuring related charges



—





77





—





995

Total cost of revenues



53,857





62,586





109,366





121,096

Gross profit



44,413





42,514





84,634





88,175

Operating expenses:































Marketing and sales



33,733





35,447





70,316





76,688

General and administrative



12,445





14,991





30,478





29,478

Research and development



2,485





2,178





4,933





4,630

Restructuring, impairment and other related charges



—





4,137





—





6,097

Total operating expenses



48,663





56,753





105,727





116,893

Operating loss



(4,250)





(14,239)





(21,093)





(28,718)

Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(7,812)





(7,457)





(16,031)





(12,221)

Other income, net



1,455





1





2,946





70

Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



7,393





4,378





435





4,427

Total other income (expense), net



1,036





(3,078)





(12,650)





(7,724)

Net loss before income taxes



(3,214)





(17,317)





(33,743)





(36,442)

Income tax expense



(32)





(54)





(79)





(95)

Net loss



(3,246)





(17,371)





(33,822)





(36,537)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(16)





(26)





(51)





(55)

Net loss attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.

$ (3,230)



$ (17,345)



$ (33,771)



$ (36,482)



































Net loss per share:































Basic

$ (0.74)



$ (4.01)



$ (7.77)



$ (8.45)

Diluted

$ (0.74)



$ (4.01)



$ (7.77)



$ (8.45)



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



4,353





4,329





4,344





4,317

Diluted



4,360





4,329





4,351





4,317



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited – in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (33,822)



$ (36,537)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



8,888





9,881

Non-cash interest



6,797





5,656

Paid-in-kind interest



9,249





6,797

Non-cash restructuring, impairment and other related charges



—





3,816

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



152





224

Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



(435)





(4,427)

Stock-based compensation



(221)





845

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



15,043





11,974

Inventories



4,328





(4,040)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



3,755





2,671

Operating leases, net



(1,960)





(1,018)

Accounts payable



947





(17,111)

Accrued compensation



(3,855)





(2,783)

Customer prepayments



(1,241)





2,079

Accrued rebates and allowances



(1,783)





(2,572)

Accrued warranty liabilities



1,454





514

Other accrued liabilities



(3,660)





(3,031)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



3,636





(27,062)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Sale of property and equipment



—





363

Purchase of property and equipment



(3,557)





(5,222)

Investment in intangible assets



(778)





(285)

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,335)





(5,144)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from related party loan



—





39,000

Payments for debt issuance costs



(346)





(1,557)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(346)





37,443



















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(1,045)





5,237

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period



24,345





29,011

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$ 23,300



$ 34,248





















PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net loss before interest expense, income tax expense, other income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding costs incurred due to changes in the fair value of the warrant liability, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring related charges, nonrecurring legal fees, strategic alternative costs, severance cost and showroom opening and closing costs. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments and provide meaningful measures of our operating performance.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025



























GAAP net loss

$ (3,246)



$ (17,371)



$ (33,822)



$ (36,537)

Interest expense



7,812





7,457





16,031





12,221

Income tax expense



32





54





79





95

Other income, net



(286)





(1)





(515)





(70)

Depreciation and amortization



4,461





4,831





8,888





9,881

EBITDA



8,773





(5,030)





(9,339)





(14,410)

Adjustments:































Change in fair value - warrant liability



(7,393)





(4,378)





(435)





(4,427)

Stock-based compensation expense



(377)





439





(221)





845

Restructuring related charges



—





4,137





—





6,785

Non-recurring legal fees



189





907





189





1,140

Strategic alternative costs



706





1,086





5,030





1,260

Severance costs



168





361





2,058





1,570

Showroom opening and closing costs



—





114





—





147

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,066



$ (2,364)



$ (2,718)



$ (7,090)



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Diluted Share

Our presentation of adjusted net loss assumes that all net loss is attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. (i.e. there is no allocation of net loss to noncontrolling interests), which assumes the full exchange at the beginning of the period of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock of Purple Innovation, Inc., adjusted for certain nonrecurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net loss per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing adjusted net loss by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net loss and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net loss and the computation of adjusted net loss per diluted share, are set forth below:

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net loss

$ (3,246)



$ (17,371)



$ (33,822)



$ (36,537)

Income tax expense, as reported



32





54





79





95

Revenue reduction due to SGI contract



941





627





1,882





627

Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



(7,393)





(4,348)





(435)





(4,427)

Restructuring related charges



—





4,213





—





7,092

Strategic alternative costs



706





1,086





5,030





1,260

Adjusted net loss before income taxes



(8,960)





(15,739)





(27,266)





(31,890)

Adjusted income tax benefit(1)



2,321





4,076





7,062





8,260

Adjusted net loss

$ (6,639)



$ (11,663)



$ (20,204)



$ (23,630)



































Adjusted net loss per share, diluted

$ (1.52)



$ (2.69)



$ (4.64)



$ (5.46)



































Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(2)



4,360





4,336





4,351





4,324





(1) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates. (2) Assumes options and restricted stock units calculated in accordance with GAAP and the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted, to adjusted net loss per share, diluted is set forth below for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:





For the Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025





Net Loss



Weighted

Average

Shares,

Diluted



Net Loss

per Share,

Diluted



Net Loss



Weighted

Average

Shares,

Diluted



Net Loss

per Share,

Diluted

Net loss attributable to Purple Innovation Inc.(1)

$ (3,230)





4,360



$ (0.74)



$ (17,345)





4,329



$ (4.01)

Assumed exchange of shares(2)



(16)





—













(26)





7









Net loss



(3,246)





















(17,371)

















Adjustments to arrive at adjusted loss before taxes(3)



(5,714)





















1,632

















Adjusted loss before taxes



(8,960)





















(15,739)

















Adjusted income tax benefit(4)



2,321





















4,076

















Adjusted net loss

$ (6,639)





4,360



$ (1.52)



$ (11,663)





4,336



$ (2.69)





(1) Represents net loss attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Paired Securities are included in the beginning weighted average shares, diluted. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.9% for the three months ended, June 30, 2026 and 2025, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates assuming no valuation allowance.

A reconciliation of net loss per share, diluted, to adjusted net loss per share, diluted is set forth below for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:





For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025





Net Income



Weighted

Average

Shares,

Diluted



Net Loss

per Share,

Diluted



Net Income



Weighted

Average

Shares,

Diluted



Net

Income

per Share,

Diluted

Net loss attributable to Purple Innovation Inc.(1)

$ (33,771)





4,351



$ (7.77)



$ (36,482)





4,317



$ (8.45)

Assumed exchange of shares(2)



(51)





—













(55)





7









Net loss



(33,822)





















(36,537)

















Adjustments to arrive at adjusted loss before taxes(3)



6,556





















4,647

















Adjusted loss before taxes



(27,266)





















(31,890)

















Adjusted income tax benefit(4)



7,062





















8,260

















Adjusted net loss

$ (20,204)





4,351



$ (4.64)



$ (23,630)





4,324



$ (5.46)





(1) Represents net loss attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Paired Securities are included in the beginning weighted average shares, diluted. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period if not already included in weighted average diluted shares in footnote (1) above. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates assuming no valuation allowance.

SOURCE Purple Innovation, LLC