Purpose Toys Celebrates National Black Business Month With Naturalistas® Expansion at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Black Business Month, Purpose Toys, the largest internationally distributed Black American-owned toy company in the U.S., is expanding its flagship Naturalistas® brand into Walmart's main fashion doll aisle nationwide.

The move marks a significant retail milestone for Purpose Toys and Naturalistas®, which launched in 2022 as the world's first line of Natural-Hair fashion dolls carried across major retail.

NATURALISTAS® are a sleek line of cultural, contemporary Natural Hair fashion dolls designed to celebrate children with coily, curly, loc’d and naturally textured hair (while also celebrating the CULTURE and KINSHIP associated with Natural Hair). DeeDee Wright-Ward is a Black American Entrepreneur, Brand Development expert, Strategist, Creative and Multidisciplinary Designer. Born and raised in Southern California, DeeDee is also the CEO of LA-based Purpose Toys (the world’s first and only Black American-Owned culture-focused toy company) and creator of NATURALISTAS®

Just a few years later, Naturalistas® is expanding its presence at Walmart, securing placement in the retailer's main fashion doll aisle alongside some of the world's most recognized toy brands. The expansion comes at a time Purpose Toys continues to build long-term momentum celebrating culturally authentic toys.

"Many people may not know this, but Walmart was the first big-box retailer I ever pitched and the first retail partner to put its full weight behind Purpose Toys and Naturalistas," said DeeDee Wright-Ward, creator of Naturalistas® and founder and CEO of Purpose Toys.

"Walmart has a long history of understanding consumers and creating space for brands that can stand the test of time. In 2022, Purpose Toys took a risk by moving away from what I call 'ambiguous multiculturalism' in toys and instead leaning into cultural authenticity and nuance. That decision, combined with Walmart's commitment to providing high-quality, accessible products at an affordable price, has helped Naturalistas build a loyal consumer following," Wright-Ward added.

Since its launch, Purpose Toys has expanded its portfolio to include six culturally focused brands, including Naturalistas®, Latinistas®, LittleListas®, Fade Collection, Crown Collection Styling Heads and its newest fashion doll line, Lil Cousins.

The latest Naturalistas® collection continues to expand the brand's offering with 11.5-inch articulated fashion dolls, 6-inch dolls, cultural fashion packs, Cultural Action Figures™, large dolls, playsets, as well as Crown Collection, a line of texture-focused styling heads featuring a range of CURLturally Authentic Natural Hair options.

Across the collection, children will find dolls with varying skin tones, facial features and CURLturally Authentic hair textures, providing opportunities for imagination, creativity, validation and play while celebrating culture and individuality.

The Walmart expansion represents another step forward for Purpose Toys as the company continues to build brands designed to have lasting cultural relevance and retail staying power.

"National Black Business Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurs, brands and businesses that are creating new pathways in the marketplace," said Wright-Ward. "For us, that celebration is about more than one month. It is about creating toys that celebrate culture, joy and the healthy social development of all children every day."

Naturalistas® are available at Walmart and other major retailers nationwide.

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About Purpose Toys

Est. 2020, Purpose Toys made history as the first Black American-Owned, CULTURE-driven toy company carried across major retail. "Centering and Celebrating Communities of CULTURE™", Purpose Toys is a mission-driven enterprise founded as a celebration of culture, joy, authenticity and play! Purpose Toys aims to positively impact children by inspiring aspiration, self-confidence, culture, celebration and fun! Our mission is to produce "Product with a Purpose™", which we hope to deliver with NATURALISTAS®, who encourage every loc'd, coily and curly hair kid to "Be Proud of Your Crown™".

For more information,

visit MyNaturalistas.com and follow social channels @mynaturalistas via Instagram, YouTube

SOURCE Purpose Toys