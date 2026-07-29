Pusan National University & Chung-Ang University Develop Next-Generation Self-Renewing Air Filter Coating

Novel dynamic imine bond adhesive technology enhances commercial filters with improved efficiency and durability

BUSAN, South Korea, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breathing clean air is essential for human health, making air filters indispensable in homes, hospitals, workplaces, and industrial settings. However, despite decades of advances in filter materials and design, a major challenge remains. Capturing airborne particles is only half the battle; keeping them securely trapped is equally important. Conventional air filters rely on weak adhesive forces, allowing some captured particles to detach and re-enter the air. This reduces filtration efficiency, shortens filter lifespan, and highlights the need for smarter, more durable air filtration technologies.

Dynamic adhesive chemistry enables durable, high-performance air filtration.

To address this challenge, a study led by Professor Sanghyuk Wooh from Chung-Ang University, Republic of Korea and Prof. Chae Bin Kim from Pusan National University, Republic of Korea, developed a dynamic imine bond adhesive (DIBA), a self-renewing coating that combines the stability of a solid with the particle-grabbing ability of a liquid. Synthesized by crosslinking polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) through dynamic Schiff base chemistry, the coating allows trapped particles to sink into the adhesive layer, continuously exposing fresh sticky surfaces for sustained particle capture. The study was published online in the journal Advanced Materials on April 22, 2026.

The researchers spray-coated a thin DIBA layer onto commercially available air filter media and characterized its chemical, mechanical, and adhesive properties using rheology, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, atomic force microscopy, and microscopy. They then evaluated filtration efficiency, pressure drop, particle resuspension, high-speed airflow performance, and long-term durability.

The DIBA coating significantly improved both particle retention and filtration performance. By forming capillary-driven adhesive bridges around captured particles, it increased particle adhesion by nearly 70-fold while continuously renewing its adhesive surface. This translated into a 10–30% improvement in filtration efficiency across multiple commercial filter materials without increasing pressure drop, upgrading filter performance from minimum efficiency report value (MERV) 6 to MERV 11. The coated filters also maintained efficient particulate matter capture under airflow speeds of up to 20 m/s and delayed pore clogging, extending filter lifespan by nearly a factor of two compared to conventional filters.

The technology also shows strong potential for real-world implementation. Because the DIBA coating can be applied using a simple spray-coating process, it is compatible with existing commercial filter materials, enabling easy integration into current filtration systems. "This technology could improve a wide range of filtration systems where both high capture efficiency and long operational lifetime are important, including HVAC systems, home air purifiers, industrial dust collectors, cleanrooms, automotive cabin filters, and personal protective equipment," says Prof. Kim.

Looking ahead, the researchers believe the technology could extend beyond air filtration. "The dynamic adhesive concept could enable next-generation filtration systems that capture pollutants more efficiently, require less energy, and operate significantly longer before replacement," says Prof. Wooh. Beyond air filters, the same principles could be adapted for water purification, environmental remediation, dust-free manufacturing, and advanced particle handling.

Overall, the study demonstrates how a simple materials innovation can overcome a longstanding limitation of conventional air filters. By enabling stronger particle retention without compromising airflow, the self-renewing DIBA coating offers a practical path toward cleaner air, longer-lasting filters, and more sustainable filtration systems.

Reference

Title: A Super-Adhesive Air Filter With Capillarity-Mediated Spontaneous Particle Absorption via Dynamic Bond Exchange

Journal Name: Advanced Materials

DOI: 10.1002/adma.202600006

About Pusan National University

Website: https://www.pusan.ac.kr/eng/Main.do

About Chung-Ang University

Website: https://neweng.cau.ac.kr/index.do

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SOURCE Pusan National University