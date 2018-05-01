PVC Pipes Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global PVC pipes market has grown at a CAGR of around 5% during 2010 - 2017 with production volumes reaching 21.6 Million Tons in 2017
PVC pipes are cost-effective, light-weight, easy to install, long-lasting and do not rust, rot or wear over time. The PVC plastic imparts them the ability to withstand extreme movements, bending and rigorous shaking of earth in earthquake prone areas without experiencing any damage. They are continuously replacing conventional metal pipes and currently account for nearly 60% of the total plastic pipes produced worldwide.
Their high resistance to chemicals and a high tensile strength to withstand high fluid pressure makes them suitable for water supply schemes. With excellent electrical and heat insulation properties, they are also gaining acceptance in electrification purposes. Globally, their demand is mostly growing in water supply systems, irrigation systems, water sprinkling systems, underground sewage, drainage lines and wiring.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global PVC Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Forecast
6 Global PVC Pipes Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Market Breakup by Region
6.4 Market Breakup by Application
6.5 Market Forecast
6.6 SWOT Analysis
6.7 Value Chain Analysis
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 PVC Pipes Market: Performance of Key Regions
7.1 Asia
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Middle East and Africa
7.5 Latin America
8 PVC Pipes Market: Market by Application
8.1 Irrigation
8.2 Water Supply
8.3 Sewerage
8.4 Plumbing
8.5 HVAC
8.6 Oil and Gas
9 Competitive Landscape
10 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
