PVC Pipes Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023

The global PVC pipes market has grown at a CAGR of around 5% during 2010 - 2017 with production volumes reaching 21.6 Million Tons in 2017

PVC pipes are cost-effective, light-weight, easy to install, long-lasting and do not rust, rot or wear over time. The PVC plastic imparts them the ability to withstand extreme movements, bending and rigorous shaking of earth in earthquake prone areas without experiencing any damage. They are continuously replacing conventional metal pipes and currently account for nearly 60% of the total plastic pipes produced worldwide.

Their high resistance to chemicals and a high tensile strength to withstand high fluid pressure makes them suitable for water supply schemes. With excellent electrical and heat insulation properties, they are also gaining acceptance in electrification purposes. Globally, their demand is mostly growing in water supply systems, irrigation systems, water sprinkling systems, underground sewage, drainage lines and wiring.

This latest study PVC Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a PVC pipes manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the PVC pipes market.

This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the PVC pipes market in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global PVC Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global PVC Pipes Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 PVC Pipes Market: Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Asia

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 PVC Pipes Market: Market by Application

8.1 Irrigation

8.2 Water Supply

8.3 Sewerage

8.4 Plumbing

8.5 HVAC

8.6 Oil and Gas



9 Competitive Landscape



10 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



