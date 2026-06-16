QC Healthcare Launches as a Healthcare Innovation Holding Company Focused on Telehealth, Clinical Research, Pharmacy Services, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare Analytics, and Population Health

New Organization Establishes a Strategic Platform for a Growing Portfolio of Healthcare

Companies Designed to Improve Access, Outcomes, Innovation, and Healthcare Connectivity Across the United States and Globally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Healthcare today announced its official launch as a healthcare innovation holding company focused on building, funding, acquiring, and scaling digital health businesses that improve access to care, advance healthcare delivery, and create measurable improvements in patient outcomes.

Eric Doherty, CEO, QC Healthcare/My Pediatric Doctor

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with executive leadership and operations spanning Atlanta, Georgia, QC Healthcare has been established as the parent organization for a growing portfolio of healthtech companies operating across telehealth, specialty care, clinical research, pharmacy services, healthcare technology, health AI, healthcare analytics, population health, and healthcare innovation.

The company is led by healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and commercialization leader Eric Doherty, who serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QC Healthcare. Doherty is widely recognized for his work in healthcare commercialization, business transformation, healthcare access initiatives, artificial intelligence in healthcare, population health, specialty pharmacy, and digital health innovation.

"Healthcare is entering one of the most transformational periods in its history," said Doherty. "The convergence of telehealth, artificial intelligence, clinical research, healthcare analytics, pharmacy services, remote diagnostics, and population health is creating opportunities to fundamentally improve how care is delivered. QC Healthcare was established to bring these capabilities together under one strategic platform capable of creating meaningful improvements in access, outcomes, efficiency, and innovation."

Building an Integrated Healthcare Ecosystem



Unlike traditional healthcare organizations focused on a single service line, QC Healthcare is a diversified holding company designed to support multiple sectors across the healthcare ecosystem.

The organization's first operating company is My Pediatric Doctor, a national pediatric telehealth company dedicated to providing families with convenient access to board-certified pediatric healthcare services.

Building on that foundation, QC Healthcare is developing a family of interconnected healthcare brands designed to address patient care needs across multiple populations and clinical specialties. Planned and future healthcare platforms include:

My Adult Doctor

My VA Doctor

My Vet Doctor

My Oncology Doctor

Additional specialty-focused healthcare brands

The company's vision is to create a unified healthcare ecosystem where patients can access specialized clinical care through technology-enabled care delivery models while benefiting from shared infrastructure, care coordination, healthcare analytics, and AI-driven support tools.

Supporting Veterans and Military Families

Among QC Healthcare's planned initiatives is a dedicated healthcare platform focused on serving veterans, military families, reservists, National Guard members, active-duty personnel, and retired service members.

The company recognizes the unique healthcare challenges faced by veterans and military families, including continuity of care, chronic disease management, behavioral health support, specialty care access, and healthcare navigation.

QC Healthcare also intends to explore opportunities to support retired military personnel and veterans living internationally. Many veterans choose to reside abroad following military service, often creating challenges related to healthcare access and care coordination. Through telehealth, digital health technologies, and strategic partnerships, the organization hopes to create solutions that improve healthcare accessibility regardless of where veterans and their families reside.

Expanding Specialty-Based Healthcare Access



Beyond primary care and pediatric services, QC Healthcare plans to develop specialty-focused healthcare platforms addressing areas such as oncology, cardiology, chronic disease management, preventive care, women's health, men's health, and other high-demand clinical specialties. Technology-enabled specialty care can help reduce barriers to healthcare access while improving patient engagement, continuity of care, and long-term outcomes.

Advancing Animal Health Innovation



QC Healthcare also sees significant opportunities within animal health. Planned initiatives will explore innovative approaches to veterinary telehealth, preventive care, wellness programs, specialist access, rural veterinary support, livestock health initiatives, and technology-enabled animal healthcare services — applying the same innovation principles transforming human healthcare to improve access, efficiency, and outcomes across animal health markets.

Clinical Research, Pharmacy, and Healthcare Innovation



QC Healthcare is evaluating opportunities to establish businesses focused on clinical research, decentralized clinical trials, patient recruitment, healthcare outcomes analysis, and real-world evidence generation. Technology-enabled research models can improve patient participation, accelerate innovation, and create more representative research populations.

QC Healthcare is also exploring future pharmacy ventures that may include specialty pharmacy services, medication adherence programs, patient support services, care coordination, and innovative medication management solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and treatment compliance. These initiatives complement the company's broader mission of connecting care delivery, research, technology, and patient engagement across the healthcare continuum.

Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Population Health



A core pillar of QC Healthcare's strategy involves leveraging health AI and healthcare data to improve decision-making and patient outcomes. Areas of strategic interest include:

Predictive healthcare analytics

Population health management

Healthcare intelligence platforms

Clinical decision support

Remote patient monitoring

Outcomes measurement

Disease management analytics

Care gap identification

AI-enabled workflow optimization

Healthcare interoperability solutions

"Artificial intelligence should empower healthcare professionals, not replace them," Doherty said. "The goal is to provide better insights, improve clinical decision-making, strengthen patient engagement, and help health systems operate more effectively."

Commitment to Rural Health and Underserved Communities



A cornerstone of QC Healthcare's mission is improving healthcare access for underserved populations. The company intends to pursue partnerships and programs focused on supporting:

Rural communities Medically underserved populations Native American and Tribal communities Veterans and military families International populations with limited healthcare access Communities experiencing provider shortages



Potential initiatives may include telehealth expansion, remote diagnostics, healthcare workforce support, school-based healthcare programs, community partnerships, and advanced connectivity solutions designed to bring healthcare services to regions where access remains limited. QC Healthcare also recognizes the growing role of emerging technologies — including satellite-based connectivity and remote healthcare infrastructure — in addressing healthcare disparities in rural and underserved regions.

National and International Vision



While initially focused on the United States, QC Healthcare has been established with a global vision. The organization plans to explore international opportunities involving telehealth, healthcare technology deployment, clinical research collaborations, healthcare workforce development, healthcare analytics, population health programs, and innovative healthcare delivery models.

The company expects to collaborate with healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, employers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, technology companies, and public-private partnerships that share a commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes. QC Healthcare also plans to engage with stakeholders involved in healthcare modernization, workforce development, rural health initiatives, and public health efforts — including potential collaborations with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and strategic healthcare partners.

"Our vision is significantly larger than telehealth alone," Doherty concluded. "We are building a healthcare platform that connects patients, providers, researchers, healthcare systems, employers, life sciences organizations, government stakeholders, and innovators through integrated healthcare solutions. Whether through virtual care, clinical research, pharmacy services, artificial intelligence, healthcare analytics, specialty care, population health, or future healthcare technologies, our mission is to improve lives and help shape the future of healthcare."

As QC Healthcare expands its portfolio, the company expects to announce additional operating companies, strategic partnerships, healthcare technology initiatives, acquisitions, research collaborations, and growth investments throughout the coming year.

About QC Healthcare

QC Healthcare is a healthcare innovation holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with executive leadership and operations spanning Atlanta, Georgia. The company focuses on building, funding, acquiring, and scaling healthtech businesses across telehealth, specialty care, clinical research, pharmacy services, artificial intelligence, healthcare analytics, population health, healthcare technology, and digital health. Through its growing portfolio of healthcare companies, QC Healthcare is committed to improving healthcare access, affordability, outcomes, innovation, and connectivity for patients, providers, health systems, employers, researchers, and communities worldwide.

For more information, visit QC Healthcare and My Pediatric Doctor

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SOURCE QC Healthcare