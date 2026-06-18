Qinza Najm at Pinky Swear NYC: Art, Food, & Cocktails Showcase Friday June 19

A night to celebrate contemporary artists in a vibrant environment.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinky Swear, www.pinkyswearnyc.com, the dynamic LES art-forward cocktail lounge, is set to host an exclusive opening showcase designed to connect art enthusiasts with the vibrant New York art community.

The event features 7 artists, showcasing explorations in the salvaged, the distorted, and the reimagined.

Qinza Najm, featured artist.

To secure your place at this unique art experience, please RSVP at

https://partiful.com/e/cV5W0y7goR0eNKCNltR6?c=WWZCuVSB

Discovering New Art and Community Connections

Anchoring the exhibition is Qinza Najm, the Pakistani-American artist who moves fluidly between painting, sculpture, installation, and performance.

"At its core, my work is about our capacity for transformation, generosity, and acceptance," said Qinza Najm, Featured Artist. "I intend to generate a discussion about the obligations and responsibilities of belonging and the risk of reinforcing stereotypes during the process of challenging them."

Working between New York and Lahore, Najm turns everyday materials into immersive experiences that interrogate identity, power, and the body, with a particular eye toward the lives of women and immigrants. She has exhibited internationally and collaborated with the Queens Museum, Christie's, Art Basel, and the Museum of the Moving Image, and trained at Bath University and the Art Students League of New York.

Joining her is Daniel Kramer, The Visceral Glitch, a Brooklyn-based AR artist whose augmented-reality photography treats distortion as a form of healing, merging technology, spirit, and story. His work has surfaced in New York, Paris, Miami, Denver, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

Also on view is Conrad Stojak, a self-described "street ingénieur" who has spent over a decade up-cycling forgotten New York artifacts, such as defunct parking meters, old ATMs, and amusement rides into pieces that blur the line between mechanics and magic.

The show also features work by David Cochrane, Morgan Munson, Uriah Murray, and Chris Ayala.

An Evening of Art and Hospitality

Beyond the visual feast, Pinky Swear is enhancing the event experience with a focus on hospitality. Attendees who RSVP will be provided with complimentary wine, complementing the artistic atmosphere. The evening will also feature an array of amazing and creative contemporary American food, alongside highly-acclaimed and well-versed cocktail menu. This blend of art, culinary delights, and community interaction promises an engaging and memorable experience.

The opening showcase will take place on Friday, June 19, from 7–9 PM, with the artists present to discuss their work. Pinky Swear is located at 171A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002. This event is tailored for art patrons, artists, new media, including bloggers, podcasters, and influencers, aiming to drive traffic and revenue by highlighting the unique cultural contributions of the New York art scene.

Artwork on display through September 17.

Pinky Swear is a cocktail lounge and art space on the Lower East Side, home to rotating exhibitions and interactive installations. Learn more at www.pinkyswearnyc.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Pinky Swear